The Oklahoma House of Representatives received seven map submissions from the public and then hosted a meeting to hear from interested parties in the state Capitol.
“All the maps show extensive work and consideration in their design and layout,” District 58 Rep. Carl Newton said. “All the maps were scored on Competitiveness, Proportionality, Splitting, Compactness, and Minority Representation.”
Maps were submitted by an assistant professor from OSU, a representative of People Not Politicians & League of Women Voters, two individuals that desired to participate, a member of the Southwest Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization, former employee of the redistricting office, and one State Representative, according to Newton.
“Most of the maps scored high in proportionality and compactness. All of the maps scored low in competitiveness and minority representation,” Newton said. “Splitting was the one category that showed the most variance.”
Every 10 years, the Legislature is required to redraw Oklahoma’s legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect population changes following the decennial census. A special session is necessary because Census data is delayed this year until Sept. 30.
“The thing to keep in mind is with population growth in some areas, particularly those in our more metropolitan areas, changes made to these boundaries create a domino effect that requires at least small changes to all our areas,” District 61 Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky said. “While my priority is serving House District 61, I want all Oklahomans well-represented. No district or person in our state is more important than another.”
Visit https://okhouse.gov/Publications/Redistricting.aspx to see redistricting information and maps.
