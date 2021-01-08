State Reps. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, and Brian Hill, R-Mustang, will host a public meeting on redistricting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, at the High Plains Technology Center in Woodward.
By law, the Legislature must redraw its legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect changes in population every ten years immediately following the decennial Census. The Oklahoma House of Representatives Redistricting Committee and its eight regional subcommittees are holding a series of town halls throughout the state in December and January to encourage public input in the redistricting process. The meetings are open to anyone who would like to attend.
“I’m excited to host this meeting for residents in Northwest Oklahoma to give them an opportunity to have input into the redistricting process,” Newton said. “I look forward to hearing their ideas for how we can better represent them in this process, and to seeing that their questions are answered.”
Newton is chair of the Northwest Oklahoma Subcommittee; Hill is vice chair.
Other members of the Northwest Oklahoma Subcommittee include:
State Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon
Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont
State Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene
State Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton
State Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky, R-Balko
State Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell
State Rep. Steagall, R-Yukon
AGENDA:
1. Welcome and Introductions
2. Redistricting Briefing
3. Questions and Comments from the Public
4. Closing Remarks
This meeting will be livestreamed, barring any technical issue. Video of the meeting also will be archived. Livestreams and previous House meetings can be viewed here: https://okhouse.gov/Video/Default.aspx.
Masks are recommended for those attending the meeting.
Anyone unable to attend the meeting may email comments to the House at redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov, All comments and public testimony will be shared with the committees.
