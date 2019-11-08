By Dawnita Fogleman
Staff Writer
A group formed to overhaul the legislative and congressional redistricting process in Oklahoma will hold a town hall meeting at the Woodward Conference Center on Tuesday.
People Not Politicians is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to ending gerrymandering in Oklahoma in order to ensure that legislative and congressional districts are drawn in a fair and transparent manner.
The meeting to inform local voters of a new ballot initiative, Oklahoma Coalition For Independent Redistricting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
People Not Politicians organizers say gerrymandering is manipulating voters.
According to Encyclopedia Britannica, gerrymandering is the practice of drawing the boundaries of electoral districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage over its rivals.
The initiative is to replace current law that allows politicians to draw their own districts.
“We filed with the Secretary of State on Monday, last week October 28, and since then we've been going around the state,” Krystal Yoseph, a spokesperson for the organization, said.
Licensed Professional Counselor and Executive Director of People Not Politicians Andy Moore will address people attending the meeting, which is one of 10 being held across the state.
“Our proposal gives rural Oklahomans a say in how their districts are drawn,” Moore said. “This proposal is an important step to hold politicians accountable so they can focus less on their own political gain and actually start focusing on solving our state’s problems.”
Moore is also Executive Director for Let's Fix This and Freedom of Information Oklahoma and serves on the board of directors for the Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund and Generation Citizen.
“We are relying on grassroots support to get this initiative on the ballot in November 2020 and are looking for advocates who want to help us better our state,” Moore said. “Politicians shouldn’t get to pick their own voters.”
For more information, visit www.peoplenotpoliticians.org.
