(Oklahoma City, Friday, June 12, 2020)- The American Red Cross has taught over one million children across America how to be safe and prepared since 2013 and now during the pandemic we will being our classes to you virtually though your computer.
Originally created in New Orleans, The Pillowcase Project is a free program for grades 3-5 inspired by the story of local university students carrying their belongings in pillowcases during Hurricane Katrina evacuations. The Pillowcase Project teaches children how to stay safe and calm during an emergency and how to be prepared for when emergencies happen.
The curriculum is structured by a Learn, Practice, Share framework. Students learn about the science of a locally relevant hazard and how to best prepare for it. They practice what to do if a disaster occurs and how to cope with related fear and stress. Afterward, they share the information and skills they have learned with their family and friends so everyone in the household knows what to do.
“It’s wonderful that so many children have been empowered by this project in the classroom, but we are really excited to bring this class virtual during the pandemic” said Susan Morris, Kansas and Oklahoma Regional Preparedness Manager. “Students will learn how to prepare for emergencies and what to do if one occurs.”
Parents and guardians can enroll their 3rd through 5th graders in the online class by emailing KSOKPrep@redcross.org. Classes are offered on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. during June and July.
