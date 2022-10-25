Northwestern Oklahoma State University would like to reconnect with individuals in northwest Oklahoma, southern Kansas and the Texas panhandle who have already earned some college credit and may be looking to finish their bachelor’s degrees.
Special Reach Higher: RECONNECT Week events at the university’s campus location in Woodward is planned during the week of Oct. 24, where hours will be extended and an evening event is planned.
During this week, individuals will be able to apply to attend Northwestern, explore their bachelor’s degree options, receive advisement on finishing their degree, obtain financial aid counseling and tour the facilities.
The primary goals of Reach Higher: RECONNECT Week are to increase awareness of the adult-friendly bachelor’s degree completion options available through the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s Reach Higher initiative and encourage adults who have earned some college credit to successfully complete their bachelor’s degrees face-to-face or online.
Northwestern-Woodward, located at 2007 34th St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26. On Oct. 27, hours will be extended to 7 p.m., and personnel will be available for potential students to ask questions and to have one-on-one advising to understand how to obtain their bachelor’s degree.
During this week, students can register for giveaways, take a campus tour in-person or virtually, and meet other students, faculty and staff.
For more information or to set up a personal virtual or in-person meeting with a representative in Woodward, contact Dr. Jonathan Thomason, Woodward campus dean, at (580) 254-2500 or jethomason@nwosu.edu.
Information also is available at www.nwosu.edu/reach-higher.
Additional information about becoming a student at Northwestern-Enid or Northwestern-Woodward may be found at www.nwosu.edu/enid or www.nwosu.edu/woodward.
Individuals in Alva or other areas outside Woodward interested in learning more about the Reach Higher program may contact Dr. Garret Lahr, chair of the division of business, at (580) 327-8510 or galahr@nwosu.edu.
