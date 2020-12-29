Recent snow and ice storms have caused a severe leak over the west courtroom in the Woodward County Courthouse, causing ceiling tiles to fall and ruining the carpeting.
“It started leaking this month,” Woodward County Court Clerk Tammy Roberts said. “With the amount of snow we’ve had it has turned into a disaster.”
According to Roberts, tiles had been falling off and on for a year. But when the heavy soaking snow came this year, the leaks above the courtroom turned into an indoor rain storm.
“Major damage is to the east end of the Judge’s bench, where we lost a computer and the table the computer was on,” Roberts said. “The second major area was where the public sits during dockets and trials.”
District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt took tarps and helped cover the Judge’s bench, which has the audio and sound system in it. They also tarped under the biggest leak in the public area, according to Roberts.
“We had closed on Wednesday, the 16th (December) due to snow,” Roberts added. “When we came back on the 17th more tiles had fallen from the ceiling.”
Taking drastic measures, County Clerk Wendy Dunlap called and had the wet carpet cut out.
“The ceiling in the courtroom is what we believe to be the original ceiling put in,” Roberts said. “The courthouse was built in 1936.”
According to Roberts, the Judge’s bench, the ceiling tiles and plaster-work are all original.
On Monday, Dec. 21 an insurance adjuster from the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO) inspected the courtroom and roof.
“We just got out of a meeting with the ACCO adjuster, Troy, Wendy, Judge Eilers and myself regarding the mess we have in the courtroom,” Roberts said. “We feel like the public needs to know what’s going on with the people’s house.”
According to Roberts, the insurance will pay a large share of replacing the carpet and tiles.
“However, that cannot be repaired until the roof is fixed,” Roberts added. “The roof is still under warranty at this time, but they have not been up to look at it yet.”
The county did have somebody go up on the roof and remove the snow and water as soon as possible, which helped it quit raining like a rusty colander, according to Roberts.
