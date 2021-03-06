“He started with a headache and neck pain. Then it was stomach pain, and then high fever up to 105 degrees,” said Susie Parade, mother of six-year-old son, Tony Alvarado.
“He had fever for three days straight and I could not do anything to bring it down,” she added. “He could not move his head because his head just hurt so much. He just cried because of the pain. Even his stomach hurt.”
Parada shared her experiences with the Woodward News to help other parents whose children may catch this COVID-related virus.
“This is what I tell everybody. Don’t ignore your parent instincts because that will save your child’s life,” Parada said. “Always, always be their voice.”
Parada said she took her son to three doctors, including an ER visit and couldn't find out what was wrong.
“A couple (of doctors) suspected Mono (Mononucleosis) but his symptoms were just too odd to be Mono," she said. "They tested him for Mono, Flu, and Strep, and all were negative.
“The third doctor just thought it was COVID and did the swab (test) that would take 48 hours for the results. I wasn’t going to wait 48 hours for that.
“Nobody knew what it was, and nobody prescribed any medicine for it. They just said to go home and let it run its course. It was really tough. We visited three doctors in two days.”
As things got worse, Parada took her son to Children's Hospital ER in Oklahoma City on Feb. 4.
"They diagnosed him with this MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children),” she said. “His heart was inflamed so his heart wasn’t pumping as it should be.”
He was admitted to the hospital the following day and he was released on Monday, Feb.8. He received plasma first, that lasted 8-10 hours for one day. That seemed to help but his stomach pain continued the first two days he was in the hospital.”
Tony also received steroids and a daily baby aspirin for blood clots.
“He had lab work every day while he was in there, to see if everything was normal," she said. He tested positive for the antibodies (COVID)."
“MIS-C makes your body parts become inflamed, including your heart, your kidneys, your brain, your eyes,” Parada added. “He was in excruciating pain. I was scared because kids have died from this.”
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has a link to COVID. It causes a variety of symptoms including inflammation of multiple organs in children.
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the symptoms for MIS-C include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, blood shot eyes, and feeling extra tired. When a patient has trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion, inability to wake up and stay awake, pale gray and blue colored skin, or severe abdominal pain, the patient needs medical treatment. 9-1-1 should be called and the patient taken straight to the hospital if the child experiences these symptoms.
Since May of 2020, the CDC reports there have been 2,060 children, with MIS-C, from 48 of the 50 states in the United States. There have been 30 children die from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. Most children contracting MIS-C have been from age 1 to 14, with the average age being 9 years old.
Tony Alvarado fits into the new statistics regarding children with MIS-C because 69% of those children with MIS-C are Hispanic, like Tony. This group also includes Blacks, Latinos, and Non-Hispanics. 58% of them are males.
Other CDC statistics reveal that 99% of children with MIS-C tested positive for SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The remaining 1% had been around someone with COVID-19. This includes Susie Parada. She tested positive for COVID-19 in January of 2021, before her son began having symptoms of MIS-C, and he never tested positive of COVID-19.
“I really felt bad, when we got to the Children’s Hospital, that he had MIS-C and his heart wasn’t working properly,” Parada said. “It really made me feel pretty bad about myself. That’s why I want to put this out there, so parents know what to look for and not wait.
“Don’t wait a single day. As soon as you see symptoms like this, take them somewhere where a doctor knows what it is. You don’t want to go through this. It’s hard to see your child suffering and you can’t do anything about it.”
Parada said her son was a trooper through the whole ordeal.
"Obviously, when he was in pain, he was a little down and sad, but while were at the hospital he seemed fine,” she said.
After Tony was dismissed and returned home, Parada continued to worry.
“Coming home was scary. When I got home, I could not rest,” Parada said. “I kept checking on him. Was he breathing okay? Was his heart okay?”
“It’s still really hard. Anytime he says something hurts I say, ‘Are you okay?’ Then I ask him 101 questions,” she added.
Alvarado is back in school now and allowed to do physical activity, but has to limit himself and rest when he gets tired, Parada said.
“Even though his heart is okay, they don’t know when something will trigger it,” she said. “Thankfully, I have a very flexible job so I can work at home if needed. That’s what I’ve been doing since he got home from the hospital.
“Right now, he’s doing okay. He has cardiology appointments. His heart is still doing fine.
“I don’t want any parent to have to go through what I’ve been through (with COVID-19 and MIS-C). If it can all be prevented, that’s great."
Additional information about COVID-19 and/or MIS-C is available at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (COVID) website-www.cdc.gov.
