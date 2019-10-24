Arturo Dejesus Ramirez Jr. was sentenced on Thursday in the shooting of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Austin Ellis in August of 2018.
District Judge Justin Eilers sentenced Ramirez, who entered a blind plea of guilty on Aug. 20 this year, to life in prison with all but the first 35 years suspended on the count of shooting with intent to kill. Ramirez was also sentenced on a number of other counts.
Ellis and Ramirez were both wounded in a gun battle after a traffic stop on the morning of Aug. 26, 2018 in Woodward.
The dash cam video from the highway patrol car showed the gunfight to those in the courtroom on Thursday.
One 9mm bullet from Ramirez’s gun hit within millimeters of Ellis’s bullet proof vest into his lower rib cage, breaking a rib, severing an artery and collapsing a lung, according to Assistant District Attorney Susan Meinders. Ramirez was wounded in the hand and underwent multiple surgeries for the injury.
During the dash cam video, the court heard Ellis repeatedly tell Ramirez to get out of his vehicle and to show his hands.
Even after being shot, Ellis pursued the fleeing suspect, following Ramirez to a home just outside of town, telling dispatch that he had been hit, according to the dash cam video.
At one point, Ellis said, “Show your hands, I’ll kill you tonight.” In his statement, the defendant’s counsel, Michael Womble said even though he believed Ellis meant to say, “Show me your hands or…,” he believes what Ramirez heard caused a certain amount of fear, which influenced his decisions that night.
“I believe he acted out of fear,” Womble said. “If he had it to do again, he would realize the officer would not do what he (Ramirez) heard.”
Womble said he believes, with substance abuse counseling, a chance to get a GED and some job training, Ramirez could be reformed. On behalf of the defendant, he recommended a 15 year term.
The first witness called by Meinders was Probation and Parole Officer Tara Arbuthnot who had conducted the Presentence Investigation Report (PSIR) assessing the risk of Ramirez in the community. According to the assessment, Ramirez scored 39 out of 54 as a high risk and 9 out of 39 for possibility of change. Arbuthnot said she saw little remorse in Ramirez.
The next witness was State of Oklahoma Department of Corrections Deputy Inspector General Ted Woodhead. According to inmate records on gang affiliations obtained by personal interview with Ramirez, he has been affiliated with the Sureños gang.
Ramirez had been part of the gang through his father from the age of 10 and has several tattoos associated with the gang. According to Woodhead, Ramirez was disciplined for assault with serious injuries associated with a gang related fight while in a Lawton penitentiary on April of 2019.
“His (Ramirez) actions are frozen in time,” District Attorney Christopher M. Boring said in his closing statement. “In those moments of silence, your honor, he was told 12 times to get out of his vehicle and four times to show his hands. He made a decision.”
According to the charges against Ramirez on case number CF-2018-259, and after a short recess, Eilers sentenced Ramirez based on Boring’s recommendations on each count:
1. Life, with all but the first 35 years suspended for shooting with intent to kill.
2. Ten years for possession of firearm while on felony probation.
3. Five years for eluding and endangering another.
4. One year for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
5. One year for driving with license revoked.
6. One year for breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
7. Six months for transporting open bottle or container of liquor.
8. One year for possession of controlled dangerous substance, cocaine.
These sentences include all fees, fines and court costs adding up to over $4,000 and the sentences are to run concurrently. The time Ramirez has served in custody since his arrest will apply to his sentencing Thursday afternoon.
