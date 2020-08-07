By Dawnita Fogleman
Staff Writer
The Hope Center Annual Raising Hope Fundraiser is coming up soon. Saturday, Aug. 15 is the Jail and Bail at 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds.
Fighting hunger across Northwest Oklahoma, The Hope Center in Woodward serves area families as a food and resource center.
The Hope Center is affiliated with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
According to Marketing Director Lance Osborn, in addition to the banquet, silent auction and naming rights auction it was decided to add something new and fun this year.
“Raising Hope is our annual fundraiser however this is our first year to do the jail and bail,” Osborn said. “We have 15 arrest warrants.”
Arrest warrants are already gathered and the jailbirds got mugshots in the jail at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum last Saturday morning.
With the help of a donation feature on Facebook, over $3,000 have been raised already. The goal this year is $20,000, according to Osborn.
“Every year we try to do something different and it was an idea that I saw accomplished elsewhere and after consulting with our board we decided to give it a try,” Osborn said. “Actually we have had this in the works for over a year.”
Here’s a list of inmates up for bail:
• Matt Lehenbauer, sponsored by Woodward County Emergency Management with bail set at $250.
• Kyle Reynolds, sponsored by Woodward Public Schools with bail set at $500.
• Allen Mabra, sponsored by Woodward Free Will Baptist Church with bail set at $250.
• Cortney Gainer, sponsored by Bob's Family Barbershop with bail set at $500.
• Rachael Van Horn, sponsored by Woodward Tourism with bail set at $250.
• Tom and Deena Fisher, sponsored by the Plains Indians & Pioneer Museum with bail set at $500.
• Neal Day, sponsored by the Elks Rodeo Committee with bail set for $1,000.
• Brian Cook, sponsored by Keller Williams Elite with bail set for $1,000.
• Lee Pennington, sponsored by A.B.A.T.E. (A Brotherhood Aiming Toward Education) with bail set at $500.
• Linda Freeman, sponsored by Formations Institute of Cosmetology and Barbering with bail set at $500.
• Alexa Humphries, sponsored by Woodward Young Professionals with bail set for $1,000.
• Daniel Castor, Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church with bail set at $500.
• Nathan Razien, sponsored by Taco Factory with bail set for $1,000.
• Daci Crockett, sponsored by Woodward Boomer Band with bail set at $500.
• Tank Riley, sponsored by Woodward FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) Lodge 187. His bail is set for $1,000.
• Megan Martin, sponsored by Alpha Gamma with bail set at $500.
This year will also be another naming rights auction.
“We put up for auction the naming rights for parts of our building,” Osborn explained. “Whoever wins the bid gets a plaque with their name or business or organization on it above that area so anytime people walk through there, whether it be tours or volunteers or people who need assistance they see who has given money to the Hope Center.”
If you would like to help one of these jail-birds or donate to The Hope Center, call (580) 290-5029 or visit the Facebook page.
