September is Prime Beef Month. While beef producers groan under the pressure of higher production costs and lower cattle sales, this is a good time to raise awareness about the industry.
Beef production has been a family activity for several generations in Northwestern Oklahoma, so there seems no better place to start than with the children.
Oklahoma State University (OSU) County Extension Director and 4-H Youth Development and Ag Educator Melanie Lynes-Matt has been busy preparing exhibits for the State Fair as well as competitive livestock judging teams, and more.
She takes her job with students very seriously. In the spring, Matt even took a dairy cow around to different schools in the area for children to see where milk comes from.
“The curriculum that we use a lot for teaching youth about cattle is the Ag in the Classroom curriculum,” Lynes-Matt explained. “It has lessons divided into age divisions so it is easy to prep and take into a school classroom setting or to use in an after-school setting.”
According to one fact sheet Lynes-Matt suggests, beef gelatin produced from bones and skins is used in marshmallows, ice cream, canned meats, and gelatin desserts. Also, “camel hair” artists’ brushes are not really camel hair at all, but are made from the fine hair found in the ears of beef cattle.
Medical byproducts are also an important aspect of the beef industry. On average, the pancreas from 26 cattle can provide a year’s worth of insulin for one diabetic person, according to the fact sheet.
Educating the public, especially the next generation on where their food comes from and other ways cattle are used is something beef industry leaders can agree on, yet there are some issues in which the industry is divided.
Genetic engineering and laboratory production are part of that debate.
Oklahoma Independent Stockgrowers Association President Brad Hutchison is concerned about lab created or cultured meat and beef labeling laws.
“There’s so much stuff going on in our beef industry right now that is not for the grass roots producer,” Brad Hutchison said. “They really jumped on the GMO thing you know, people are against the GMOs. Well, I think this is 10 times worse than any plant modification.”
These technologies are already being used for medicine, but according to the 4-H fact sheet, while it is less expensive, synthesis has been only partial and animal sources remain extremely important.
Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association strongly recommended the term ‘beef’ only be used for meat coming from live cattle, according to a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) quoted in the Oklahoma Farm Report in December 2018.
One might understand the beef industries defensive stance on some issues, if they consider the time and sweat that goes into caring for these animals.
According to the Oklahoma Beef Council, cattle farmers and ranchers implement nutrition programs, common sense husbandry techniques and veterinary care when needed to help keep their cattle healthy and safe.
That care starts early with 4-Hers when they get their first Bucket Calf Project, learning what to feed the calf, what to type of nipple is designed for feeding a calf, how much space and protection the calf requires and more, according to another 4-H fact sheet.
