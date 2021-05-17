According to the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Norman, Tuesday is likely to be mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs are expected to be in the mid 70s with southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. The chance of thunderstorms is 70 percent.
The Woodward area isn’t expecting as much severe weather as Northwest Texas or Southwest Oklahoma, according to Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer.
“We'll probably see storms merge into a line and push through, maybe with wind and hail,” Lehenbauer said. “But the best conditions are south of us.”
Tuesday night is anticipated to be mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s and southeast winds around 10 mph with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms, according to NWS.
Oklahoma Mesonet State Climatologist Gary McManus said Tuesday “definitely doesn't appear like the high-end day that it was looking like last week.”
NWS is predicting Wednesday’s chances for thunderstorms to stay around 50 percent with partly cloudy skies, south winds 10 to 15 mph and highs in the upper 70s.
Chances for thunderstorms run between 20 and 50 percent for the duration of the week and into the weekend with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s, according to NWS.
