Weather outlooks show strong potential for severe weather, including flash flooding, hail, high winds and tornadoes, this week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Storm Prediction Center.
“Our high end severe risk day could still happen, but heavy rains are looking more and more certain over Tuesday and Wednesday into early Thursday,” Oklahoma Mesonet State Climatologist Gary McManus said. “We have a standard spring setup for tomorrow, with a storm system to the north dragging a dryline and front into play.
“The question is how much moisture return do we get for the dryline, will early rains mess up that setup, how hot will it get and is that enough to break the convective cap?”
McManus added, “Once storms form, if they do, then they'll march to the east and possibly form a squall line. Then we start to get the moisture flowing in for late Tuesday into Wednesday, and the heavy rains begin in earnest.”
In the process, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entire Oklahoma Panhandle, according to Oklahoma Forestry Service (OFS).
Because of the recent dry spell, CRP and ungrazed areas could become problematic fuels with strong winds should a fire become established, according to OFS.
“That low humidity along with fierce winds gusting to over 45 mph will create pretty dangerous fire conditions out that way,” McManus said. “We need the rain, especially down south and up in the northwest where the last few storm systems have left them wanting.”
According to McManus, the hot days are storm initiation territory.
“The atmosphere has really heated up over the last couple of days, with a glimpse of summer out west,” McManus said. “Dewpoints are only in the 50s across much of Oklahoma.
The severe weather needs temperatures up in the 60s, according to McManus.
According to OFS, the storm system shows promise of more widespread wetting rains.
