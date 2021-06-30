The Woodward County Health Department is advising individuals to use caution when near stray or wild animals, including baby animals, as there have been two confirmed cases of rabies in Woodward County. Health officials also recommend individuals ensure their pets have current rabies vaccinations
“The best course of action when encountering an unknown animal, is to refrain from feeding, touching or approaching the animal, and contact local animal control to capture the animal,” said Terri Salisbury, Regional Administrative Director of the Woodward County Health Department. “
In order to prevent the continued spread of rabies, public health law requires that unvaccinated animals exposed to rabies are either quarantined at a veterinarian’s office for six months, or euthanized.
Although rabies symptoms can vary, it is important to be suspicious of the following behaviors in animals:
An animal appearing to be ill.
A wild animal appearing more tame than normally expected.
An animal that's having trouble moving or may even be paralyzed.
Unusual or inappropriate aggression (without being provoked).
“Although most rabies cases in Oklahoma occur in skunks, most human exposures to rabies result from contact with unvaccinated animals including pets that become rabid following an encounter with a rabid wild animal. When pets are unvaccinated, their vaccinations are out-of-date, or pets are not vaccinated by a licensed veterinarian, their owners have some very tough decisions to make if their pets are exposed to a rabid animal,” said Salisbury. “Having your pets currently vaccinated has the added benefit of protecting your family from exposure to rabies and avoids the costly and uncomfortable process of receiving post-exposure shots.”
Oklahoma rules and regulations require a veterinarian to vaccinate dogs, cats, and ferrets against rabies by the time the animal is 4 months of age, but the vaccines can be safely given at 3 months of age. The time to revaccinate depends upon the documentation of previous vaccines, age of the animal, type of vaccine administered, and city licensing codes. All horses and livestock that have frequent contact with humans (e.g., in petting zoos, fairs, and other public exhibits) are recommended to be vaccinated against rabies. Owners should consider vaccinating other livestock that are particularly valuable. It is recommended to consult with a veterinarian about vaccination recommendations for all pets and livestock.
Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms of the disease have started. Rabies virus is found in the brain, spinal cord, and saliva of infected animals and is transmitted through a bite or opening in the skin or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth).
If anyone suspects an animal has been exposed to rabies, they should immediately contact Daniel Pittman, at the Woodward County Health Department, (580) 256-6416 for guidance. Individuals can also consult with the OSDH Acute Disease Service epidemiologist-on-call at (405) 271-4060 (24/7/365 availability) for evaluation of rabies risk and guidance on submitting an animal for rabies testing.
For more information about rabies, contact the Woodward County Health Department (580) 256-6416 or a veterinarian. Rabies information is also available on the Oklahoma State Department of Health web site at http://www.ok.gov/health/.
