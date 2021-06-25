The question of who made the call to close William S. Key Correctional Center still goes unanswered a week after employees were informed the facility would be closed in 90 days.
“I'm trying to find out about that as well,” said Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson (R-Okemah) Wednesday morning from the State Capitol. “I'm trying to figure out who made that decision, and what we're going to do.”
Thompson was able to get a hearing set up for Tuesday, June 29th at 1 p.m. in Senate Conference Room 535 of the state capitol. The hearing will be live streamed on the Senate website (https://oksenate.gov/room-535).
“I have met with the Secretary of Public Safety. I've also met with the governor’s staff I'm asking for a meeting with the governor to discuss this,” Thompson said. “He's (Gov. Stitt) not returning my phone calls, but I know that he's busy as well. But this is very, very important to not just the state but it's very important to Northwest Oklahoma. So we need to be on top of it.”
Thompson said he had requested a complete plan from the Department of Corrections.
“I have (the plan) on my desk, looking at what repairs would be needed to be able to keep William S. Key open,” Thompson said. “I've also expressed great displeasure, along with Senator Murdock, (on) how that they’ve treated people. We don’t treat people that way in Oklahoma.”
Thompson said the CareerTech director was not notified that their employees would no longer be needed.
William S. Key is a CareerTech Skills Center, offering commercial framing and construction, as well as welding and fabrication to inmates in an effort to prepare them for the workforce.
“The closure of the William S. Key Correctional Center would impact two CareerTech instructors and three Skills Center training programs,” said Marcie Mack, Oklahoma CareerTech state director. “Efforts are underway to continue the programs within the CareerTech Skills Center system, which would allow the instructors to continue to deliver valuable training for Oklahomans seeking a new and rewarding career.”
According to Mack, the correctional center’s closure is not directly related to the career training programs offered by High Plains Technology Center (HPTC) in Woodward.
“Anytime we lose jobs in rural Oklahoma and especially Northwest Oklahoma where we have chosen to live and raise our families the impact is tremendous for all of us,” said Barclay Holt, HPTC superintendent. “The loss of over 100 jobs by percentage has a much greater impact in our rural demographic on our local commerce and local schools, than our urban settings across our state.”
According to Holt, the impact on employment and relocation of our fellow Northwest Oklahoman’s will noticeably affect our region of the state.
“Personally and professionally the trend of what we have and continue to see happen with seemingly a disregard for rural America is troubling to say the least,” Holt said. “However, to see that trend taking a foot hold in our back yard to me just reaffirms why Career and Technical education is so important in training of a workforce that can reside in our communities.”
A local advisory board is supposed to be working with the prison, according to Thompson.
“I understand they were not contacted either,” Thompson said. “So it's just a unilateral decision on the part of DOC that's impacted a lot of lives that should have been better thought out and better plan.”
Christi Porter, Western Oklahoma Workforce Development Board Executive Director, received word Wednesday afternoon Rapid Response had just been scheduled for the day shift at W.S. Key.
“Rapid Response services focus on insuring that affected employees know how to take advantage of the many resource available to help them transition to a new job as quickly as possible,” Porter said. “Employees wanting services will want to visit the local Oklahoma Works Center/American Job Center at 1117 11th Street, Woodward, OK 73801 (580) 256-3308 and set up an account at OkJobMatch.com.”
Displaced workers can also apply for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title 1 services for job readiness services, assessments, training funds and education funds at wowdb.org/apply-for-services, according to Porter.
Even as preparations for closure are in process, Thompson said he is working with Murdock to keep the facility open.
“It is a complete debacle the way that the Department of Corrections has handled this, and I am very concerned,” Thompson said. “I've asked the Secretary of Public Safety to pump the brakes, to put this on hold until we have time for a discussion. That doesn't seem to be the case at the moment, but I'm still pushing for it.”
In the event of closure, Harper County Community Hospital stands to lose the contract they have with the prison.
“It’s unfortunate news to learn about the upcoming closure of the William S. Key Correctional Center and the impact on the employees, their families and the Northwestern Oklahoma economy,” CEO Kevin O’Brien said. “We just recently learned this news, and at this time we are assessing what the potential financial impact will be for the hospital and clinics. We remain committed to serving this community and its health care needs.”
