Woodward Public Schools (WPS) board of education discussed modifications to the district COVID-19 Pandemic Plan during a special meeting Wednesday evening.
According to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds, there has been statewide conversation regarding student quarantine since the Nov. 18th special meeting.
The State Department of Education and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) have announced a temporary in-school quarantine pilot program to allow parents and students the option to physically attend school after close contact with a positive at school, according to Reynolds.
CDC has posted quarantine options to 7-days after a negative test or 10 days without testing. Rapid test kits are now available as well as saliva tests, provided free to the schools by the OSDH.
“The schools have to notify us with their plan prior to implementing the plan,” according to OSDH Regional Director Terri Salisbury. “As far as I know, you are the only ones who have submitted a plan... in my district.”
WPS has completed and submitted a waiver. Reynolds said members of the administration are investigating options.
“Every day is a battle to find substitute teachers,” Reynolds said. “We can't find a way to do this. We don't feel like it's logistically feasible to press forward.”
The board, Reynolds and Salisbury discussed testing options. The rapid test has a 5 percent false positive, making the saliva test necessary to confirm results.
“I think the lesser quarantine is going to solve a lot of problems,” Salisbury said. “It's not near as cumbersome as the in-school quarantine.”
The board approved formally repealing the previous quarantine policy changes adopted on the Nov. 18 special meeting, WPS is now in full compliance with Oklahoma State laws and regulations.
The board also voted to revisit the mask mandate in the January 2021 meeting.
“We will have the vaccine in Oklahoma in two weeks,” Salisbury said.
Salisbury explained the plan as she understood is to start with staff and maybe residents in long-term-care facilities. After that, first responders will receive the immunization and then members of the public over the age of 65.
For more information about changes in CDC quarantine guidelines, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/scientific-brief-options-to-reduce-quarantine.html.
