Woodward County Commissioners have a public hearing on the agenda for their regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning. A reclassification of zoning from Eddie and Juania Pruitt from general agriculture to general industrial is proposed for a tract of land in District 3.
The land is situated in the SW of SE of Section 21 T23N R21W, 200 feet from the road to the back of the house and 107 feet from the back of the house to the front of a shop and 307 feet from the road to the front of the shop and to include the shop.
After the hearing, the board will consider approving the rezoning.
A certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered for Whispering Creek Farms in District 3 in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 24 T23N R22W.
Commissioners will consider a Fair Board recommendation to increase the Event Center general manager’s salary.
The board will consider a lawn mowing contract with Bobby Gainer for the County Health Department.
In addition to regular, business a resignation letter from Public Facilities Board Member Harvey Rutherford will be considered, as well as an appointment of Roger Wagner.
Commissioners will consider a couple of transfers of appropriations. One out of the SF-6 Fair Programs into the Fair Premiums and Awards account in the amount of $14,482.54. This transfer is due to changing to a chart of accounts, specifying the account numbers are the same transferring all into one account.
The other transfer is $1,700 out of the Court Clerk’s personal services and into Court Clerk Travel due to no beginning balance in that account.
The board will consider a Fiscal Year 2021 contract including one-year options to renew from the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs.
