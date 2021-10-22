OKLAHOMA CITY – ProSource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho has issued a voluntary recall of the whole raw onions identified as a source of the fast-growing Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak in 37 states. Another onion supplier – Keeler Family Farms – has been linked to the outbreak as the number of infections in Oklahoma rises to 100.
Salmonella infection is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. Infections most frequently occur through consumption of contaminated water or food. Salmonella infection is usually not life threatening and most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.
Nationwide there have been 652 infections, and 129 people have been hospitalized (15 in Oklahoma). No deaths have been reported.
Current case counts for states impacted by the outbreak are as follows: AL (3), AR (12), CA (9), CO (1), CT (4), FL (5), GA (2), IA (3), IL (37), IN (1), KS (15), KY (9), LA (5), MA (12), MD (48), MI (9), MN (28), MO (21), MS (2), NC (14), ND (4), NE (8), NJ (5), NM (9), NY (12) , OH (7), OK (100), OR (2), PA (7), PR (3), SC (3), SD (8), TN (10), TX (165), UT (3), VA (61), WI (27) and WV (1).
The onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S. under the following brands: Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop, Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley and Sysco Imperial. Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.
Avoid eating, selling or serving fresh whole red, white or yellow onions distributed by ProSource Inc. and Keeler Family Farms that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico. Fresh whole onions are often sold in bulk bins in grocery stores and may have stickers on them identifying the brand or where they were grown. If you have unlabeled fresh whole red, white or yellow onions at home, throw them away and don’t eat them.
OSDH requests that individuals experiencing symptoms of a Salmonella infection to please call their healthcare provider and ask if testing is needed. All Salmonella infections are reportable to OSDH and will be investigated. Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps and vomiting. Symptoms usually start within a window of six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.
More information will be shared publicly as the investigation continues; Learn more about Salmonella Oranienburg.
