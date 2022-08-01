Woodward Superintendent of Schools Kyle Reynolds received a phone call a few years ago from Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) to see if he was interested in a grant that assisted with mental health for children.
The program was Project AWARE
Northwest Oklahoma is considered a mental health desert due a shortage of licensed mental health professionals. The desert is classified with a ratio of one to every 150,000 for rural and one to every 30,000 for urban.
“Mental health for our students and all employees is profoundly important. We saw during the pandemic how that exacerbated mental health issues for everyone. We are always looking for ways to help our staff out and make sure that they have the breaks that they need and they have the right coping mechanisms. We have had some mental health days this past year, where staff can participate in yoga or play golf,” Reynolds said.
OSDE is partners with Oklahoma State Department of Mental Health and schools across Oklahoma for the grants.
Jeff Dismukes with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health, says, “mental health education provides necessary awareness and resources for individuals and their loved ones and it helps to break the stigma that is too often associated. Positive mental health is a vital component of learning, early identification and access to appropriate services can prevent advancing problems later in life. These positive affects not only support the individual student, but also their larger community as they enter adulthood.”
Project AWARE is designed to help state and local agencies to increase awareness of mental health issues among school-age youth. The training of educators and other youth-serving adults to detect and respond to mental health issues. To connect children, youth and families who may experience behavioral health issues with appropriate services.
“For our students, we know that there are strategies available that we can help kids build hope and resiliency and we know that those things will help them do better academically but more importantly, they will end up living longer and have more productive lives,” Reynolds said.
A fairly new concern in schools is vaping and all the dangers that it comes along with. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states for 2019 in Oklahoma, 57% of students have used electronic vapor products including e-cigarettes, vapes or vape pens.
Woodward schools used around $65,000 of the CARES funds that were for improving air quality and prevention to install vape detectors at the high school and middle schools. Information is sent to administration and SRO’s on campus when there is a detection.
“The students figured out what was going on and it has curbed vaping quite a bit, but it hasn’t shut it down yet. So now it comes down to, where are they getting the devices and the contents that go into them? Most of them are nicotine based vapes, some CBD and a few cases of THC in them.” Reynolds said.
“It’s interesting to see how vaping has gone from a viable alternative to smoking and some people still see it that way, but I think the concern is with the research or the lack thereof. We don’t know what the contents are or what the long term affects are going to be. How that corresponds with mental health, is that it is an unhealthy coping mechanism which may lead to alcohol abuse and/or drug abuse,” he added.
The number of adolescents reporting poor mental health is increasing. Building strong bonds and connecting to youth can protect their mental health, according to the state mental health department.
“The culture shift we’ve seen with incorporating the conversation of mental health and Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education) into our school is amazing. The continuous cycle of improving our practices and finding what works best for our students and staff is one of the most important pieces. It’s an ongoing process that we have to continue assessing to meet each individual where they are to make a lasting impact for overall wellness and success,” stated Andi Hopper Project AWARE Community Grant Manager for Woodward Public Schools.
The CDC reports that approximately 1 in 6 youth reported making a suicide plan in the past year, a 44% increase since 2009.
Reynolds said, “We are trying to look at, what is the core issue? One of the things that has changed my life is learning about ACE scores, the adverse childhood experiences. We watched the resiliency video at High Plains that the Potts Foundation sponsored screenings for around the state. I just thought how could I have gone this long in my career without knowing about this, because it just makes so much sense.
“These ACE during childhood can lead to such detrimental health outcomes later in life. I keep some of these ACE facts with me. One of them is, a student with a score of four is at risk of chronic pumonary lung disease goes up 390%, at risk for hepatitis goes up 240%, depression goes up 460%, the likely hood of suicide with a four or more, goes up 1,220%!”
Another thing Reynolds learned about is the science of hope with the book “Hope Rising”. Authored by Casey Gwinn, J. D. and Chan Hellman.
According to hoperisingoklahoma.org, more than 2,000 studies have shown that hope is the single greatest predictor of success in education, work, health, mental health, social relationships, family and trauma recovery.
Reynolds said “now we know there ways that we can help kids overcome these things by building resiliency and instilling hope in our students. With hope, students can have a better future and have some sort of control over that themselves. Visualizing and understanding can be difficult for students that have only experienced their family members being in prison or other trauma. Our vision for the future is to break that cycle.”
Reynolds noted many teachers, staff and counselors took hours and days of training to make Project AWARE work.
“It’s a group effort. We are coming to understand more issues that our students are dealing with and what we can do to help them. To do anything less is a disservice to our students,” he said.
To learn more about Project AWARE at Woodward, visit https://www.woodwardps.net/projectaware-471a6048.
To learn more about children’s mental health and resources for schools and families, visit the department’s web site at www.odmhsas.org.
