In justifying the eminent closure of William S. Key, Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest and Deputy Secretary Jason Nelson both referred to the correctional center as a 19th Century facility. Nelson even went on to say, “Again, the Secretary said in her opening comments this is a 19th Century facility outlived its usefulness.”
They were mistaken about 19th Century buildings, according to Robin D. Hohweiler, executive corrector of the Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum.
“The only buildings from the 19th Century are the five remaining that the Army built,” Hohweiler said. “All of the buildings built during the hospital period (Western State Hospital) were built post-1908 when the hospital opened.”
According to Nelson, at the request of the governor former Secretary Chip Keating noted one of the things initially looked at was the decade's of deferred maintenance.
“I've been worried that we're gonna have to have an emergency evacuation of the inmates (due to structural issues) in that facility,” Nelson said.
In confirming William S. Key has not been discussed in public meetings regarding consideration of closure this year, Sen. Casey Murdock asked Director of Oklahoma Department of Corrections Scott Crow if he was aware of the historic significance of the facility.
“Yes sir, I was,” Crow answered. “Not only leaders in the Department of Corrections, but also the state of Oklahoma is going to work with the facility and those communities to try to repurpose that land in those structures there. But those structures are going to require extensive renovation or reconstruction in order to be utilized for any other purpose.”
Murdock reminded Crow of statute from 1993 requiring DOC to be responsible for the upkeep of buildings, sewer, and the security of historical sites.
“I hope moving forward that in your budget request of this body that you will realize that even though you walked away, you still have a financial responsibility for the facility,” Murdock said.
Dr. Deena Fisher, the dean emeritus of Northwestern Oklahoma State University, is also on the Advisory Council for William S Key.
“Over 11 years, I have served on the William S Key citizen advisory board,” Fisher said. “We have had DOC top brass, for lack of a better word, come several times for celebrations.”
Until several years ago, the advisory board had received glowing reports, according to Fisher.
“We've toured those buildings often and walked through. And I've even taught a psychology adjustment class inside the prison itself,” Fisher said.
Fisher said the community has been proud of the great relationship they’ve had with William S Key.
“All of a sudden, the sky is falling,” Fisher said. “I kind of really think we've been disrespected.”
The citizens advisory board has been told time and time again how important their input is to the facility.
“I guess I'm naive enough to believe it. And we were very proud to listen for hours and to be shown what was going on,” Fisher said. “So the most important decision that you can ever make is you're going to close the prison. And we were not asked, informed or anything, and still haven't been.”
With emotion in her voice, Fisher sounded appalled that even the area’s elected leaders weren’t notified or consulted on the decision to close the facility.
“Just weeks before we had a panel of legislators that had glowing reports about how this legislative session was so positive,” Fisher said. “And then the rug is pulled out on us like this… I'm just, I am flabbergasted on how this has been done.”
State Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson (R-Okemah) asked what is going to happen to the historical artifacts on the 3,200 acre facility.
“We have a historical site that's ran by the Friends of Historic Fort Supply but we are an affiliate of the Oklahoma Historical Society. And this site is an active site," she said.
The Smithsonian and Discover Oklahoma have booth been to the site, Fisher said.
“The Smithsonian (came) out just in 2018 that did an entire documentary. Anytime you're going to write a book on either the Red River wars, or what happened at the massacre, Battle of the Washita, ... This is the site where they go to.”
Fort Supply became a refuge for the 54 Cheyenne Arapaho women and children before they were taken to Fort Hays. Fort Supply became the Cheyenne Arapaho agency after that the mission of the fort changed and soldiers were there to protect the Indians from settlers coming through.
“It's an important resource as far as telling the story of history,” Fisher passionately shared. “This is huge as far as I'm concerned. And I'm sorry if I can't do this unemotional.”
Considering part of the facility contains Indian burial grounds, Murdock asked Fisher about potential push-back or obstacles for repurposing the facility.
“It is sacred ground and certainly is historic ground,” Fisher said. “I have talked with Ty Todd who's the economic development person for the tribe, and we've been in contact with other (tribal members).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.