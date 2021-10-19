“It is Red Ribbon Campaign time once again,” said Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell. “This is a great time for our community to take a stand together and show that we will not stand idly by while drugs invade our community and take hold of our children's lives.”
2021 National Red Ribbon Week Theme is Drug Free Looks Like Me™. Red Ribbon Week is a grass-root movement which takes place each year from October 23 through 31st.
“Red Ribbon Week is a week to educate our youth to Stay Drug Free,” said Ellis County Sheriff Shane Booth. “Drugs have been and will always be a problem in this Nation.”
The Red Ribbon Campaign was started when drug traffickers in Mexico City murdered DEA agent Kiki Camarena in 1985, according to Mitchell.
“This began the continuing tradition of displaying Red Ribbons as a symbol of intolerance towards the use of drugs,” Mitchell said. “The mission of the Red Ribbon Campaign is to present a unified and visible commitment towards the creation of a drug-free America.”
According to Mitchell, drug addiction destroys lives in the community and across the country.
"Eighteen percent of our incarceration’s last year were due to the use or dealing of illegal drugs compared to 19 percent for this year already,” said Harper County Sheriff Cliff Brinson. “The most common illegal use of drugs in our area are marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription drugs.”
This is something local law enforcement has had to learn to deal with Booth said.
“That doesn’t mean we can’t do something about it by working tirelessly to save children from going down the wrong path and using drugs,” Booth said. “I can’t even begin to imagine what it would be like to grow up in the world the way it is now.”
Booth listed some trends and challenges played out continuously, as cameras everywhere, social media, bullying and intimidation, as well as laws changing yearly.
“The use and dependence of illegal drugs leads to other criminal activity such as domestic abuse, thefts and driving under the influence, just to name a few,” Brinson said. “Besides the illegal use of drugs, this criminal behavior can have a major bearing on future jobs and careers.”
According to Brinson, if the crimes are serious enough, they can also affect the person's voting and hunting rights.
“Most drug users won’t even realize they have a problem and notice that their personality, health and appearance is deteriorating but their family and friends will,” Brinson said. “The user will usually just push away any help that may be offered until they end up being forced to rehab by the courts or the worst-case scenario, they overdose leading to death.”
It is time for citizens, to say enough is enough, according to Mitchell.
“Over the last five or so years, there has been a radical movement to decriminalize the use and abuse of drugs and to spread the lie that it is a victimless crime,” Mitchell said. “Lets ask the families that have been torn apart if they are victims, or the people who have had property stolen so that the drug user could buy more drugs if they are victims.”
Mitchell mentioned recent burglaries as well as those who have been physically, emotionally, or sexually abused by someone under the influence of drugs, in addition to babies born into addiction.
“These are just a few examples that came to my mind,” Mitchell said. “I submit to you, drug use and abuse is not a victimless crime.”
Mitchell is concerned the decriminalization has only poured fuel on the fire making a drug problem that is worse than it has ever been before by creating a policy of actions without consequence.
“I deal with drug abusers daily and hear their stories about how they wish they could change things in their past,” Booth added. “One thing I constantly hear is that if they never would have used drugs, these bad things wouldn’t have happened.”
Booth stressed the importance of being honest with children, guiding them to be their best by taking time to share stories and explain the consequences of drug use.
“Just because we have made mistakes in our lives doesn’t mean that our kids must live the same life,” Booth said. “I ask us all as adults and parents, no matter the life you’ve lived, to help our kids have a better life and help them make better choices than we did.”
High Plains Technology Center (HPTC) has joined in sharing the Red Ribbon Week message by having dress-up days during the week:
- Monday is Hawaiian Lei Off Drugs.
- Tuesday is Team up against Drugs (with your favorite sports team).
- Wednesday is HPTC school spirit day.
- Thursday is Drugs are Scary Halloween.
- Friday students are making drugs disappear by wearing camo.
Woodward Middle School also has dress-up days scheduled. They include:
- Tuesday: Sock it to bullying and drugs - wear crazy socks
- Wednesday: Put bullying and drugs to rest - wear pajamas and slippers
- Thursday: Give drugs the boot and wear red - wear red and any kind of boots
- Friday: Team-up against drugs and bullying and support our Woodward Boomers - wear Boomer shirts and colors.
“Please stay drug free and enjoy a healthy and productive life," Brinson said.
