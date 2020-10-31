While over 80 million people have already voted either early or by absentee ballot, the really big day is coming up Tuesday, Nov. 3.
It will be decision day across Oklahoma and the United States as the nation selects a president - either the incumbent Republican Donald Trump or Democrat challenger Joe Biden.
Drama about the outcome is great nationwide, but not so much in Oklahoma where Republicans have dominated presidential politics the last half-century and President Trump is once again a big favorite in the Sooner State.
That holds true in Northwest Oklahoma where the president is expected to do very well.
Oklahomans will also be electing a United States Senator and five congressional representatives as well as state senate and state house members.
Locally, state house and senate races were either decided at the filing period or in the primary. Mike Dobrinski won the District 59 race in the primary to succeed term-limited Mike Sanders. In District 61, incumbent Kenton Patzkowsky also won re-election in the primary and in District 58, incumbent Carl Newton was unopposed. Casey Murdock is the state senator from this area.
Local voters will have a say in the United States Senate race where incumbent Republican Jim Inhofe is a strong favorite over four other challengers, most prominently Democrat Abby Broyles.
Likewise, Third District U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas is favored for another term over Democrat challenger Zoey Midyett.
The only Congressional race in Oklahoma that has brought extensive interest is in the Fifth District where Democrat Kendra Horn is challenged by Republican Stephanie Bice. That race has actually drawn some national interest. Horn is the only Democrat in the Oklahoma delegation.
Voters will also decide on retaining several justices on the state supreme court, court of criminal appeals and court of civil appeals.
There are two state questions on the ballot.
State Question 805 which curbs sentence enhancements for "non-violent" crimes has drawn most of the interest. Supporters say it will help decrease Oklahoma's prison population, reducing costs by millions. Opponents say passage will limit the ability to deal with habitual offenders and tips the scales of justice in favor of career criminals.
State Question 814 would re-direct some of the earnings from the state' settlement with tobacco companies. Currently 75 percent goes to the TSET fund and 25 percent to the legislative fund. Passage of the question would sent 75 percent of the proceeds to the legislative fund and 25 percent to TSET. If passed, the money going to the legislative fund will be directed to get federal matching funds for Medicaid expansion.
The question has drawn both support and opposition.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Woodward County P\polling places
Pct. 101 - AllianceHealth Woodward, 1650 Main
Pct. 102 - Faith United Methodist Church, 1420 Texas
Pct. 104 - Mutual High School Gym
Pct. 105 - Mooreland High School Gym
Pct. 106 - Quinlan Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
Pct. 201 - Woodward High School, 2406 13th St.
Pct. 202 - Woodward Senior Center, 1420 Downs
Pct. 203 - Sharon Methodist Church
Pct. 204 - Mutual High School Gym
Pct. 301 - NWOSU-Woodward, 2007 34th St.
Pct. 302 - Highland Park Elementary, 2730 Webster
Pct. 303 - Woodward High School, 2406 13th St.
Pct. 304 - First Baptist Church, 202 E. Hanks Trail
Pct. 306 - High Plains Technology Center, 3921 34th St.
Pct. 307 - Windle Hatchett Community Building, Fort Supply
