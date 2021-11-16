Woodward City Commission heard a few presentations during the meeting Monday evening.
Todd Finley, Chief of the Woodward Fire Department, recognized Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer for 25 years of service.
City of Woodward Director of Tourism Rachael Van Horn expressed her appreciation to the City of Woodward Commission for their continued support of the Woodward Arts Theatre. According to Van Horn, the Theatre averages more than 7,000 visitors, has generated in excess of $1 million and has served thousands of children.
Mayor Steve Bogdahn presented a commendation to Woodward Arts Theatre Council (WATC) Volunteer TeNeil Spaeth and some junior performers.
“Woody (Leonard), WATC president, and I were talking about how great it was having so many kids dancing, singing, etc. in the anniversary show and felt like having some of them accept the proclamation was a great way to let them understand what the arts mean to a community,” WATC Director Laurie Steenbergen-Young said. “And of course, TeNeil is a star volunteer and staunch supporter. She grew up on this stage, so it means a lot to her.”
After presentations, trustees approved an annual professional services contract with Michael S. Bates Labor Relations Consulting Services of Tulsa.
Annual facility use agreements with Kid’s, Inc. were approved.
The Commission approved an annual agreement for professional services with Accurate Environmental Services.
The board approved a corrected change order from Cobalt Construction Inc relative to the waterline replacement on 13th and Elm Streets. This item was approved last meeting, but an error was found in the total. According to Barnett, the final completion date is anticipated to be around December 3rd.
City Manager Shaun Barnett reported the final plans for the new Burger King have been approved.
“City crews began clearing some property on the west side of the Conference Center,” Barnett reported. “We're going ahead and doing some cleaning, trimming out some trees and looking to see if that's going to be a feasible spot for a disc golf course.”
Barnett also said November is a busy month for city staff.
“Our staff has taken on a couple of projects,” Barnett said. “Through the month of November, we are collecting canned and dry goods to do a donation to The Hope Center at the end of the month."
City staff has also been in contact with Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy to find out their needs.
“(Things) Such as light blankets and personal hygiene items,” Barnett said. “At the end of the month, we will be presenting those gifts to the residents of the nursing home.”
