It’s nearly time for the annual Woodward County Toy Giveaway, a project that all began with a couple of pickups and has grown into a substantial operation serving around 500 to 600 kids each year.
The giveaway is set for Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Woodward Conference Center and is by invitation only, according to Chairman Dave Hughes who has been a part of the giveaway for several years.
“We get our list of families from the Department of Human Services,” said Hughes. “We don’t know any names. We only know numbers of families, number of children and their ages and gender.”
Gifts are then purchased according to the needs and parents pick from the gifts at the giveaway.
“I feel like the really cool thing about the Woodward County Toy Giveaway is that the parents come in and they are able to pick out the toys that are appropriate for their own children,” Hughes said. “We don’t just take them toys, they come pick them up themselves. Therefore they are able to get whatever would suit the personality of the child.”
Volunteers will set up for the event on Wednesday, Dec. 12. Volunteers are needed for both the setup and the day of the event. Anyone interested in participating can simply show up on the preferred day. Set up will start at 8 a.m. and go until the work if completed. Volunteers for the event itself should plan to show up at 5 p.m. and be there until around 7 p.m., said Hughes.
There is still time to donate for the giveaway. Donation boxes are set up in several local businesses to collect toys and gifts. Boxes can be found in Walmart, Atwoods, J&R Transport, and Walgreens, according to Hughes.
Monetary donations are welcome as well and 100 percent of the donations go to the purchase of toys.
“What minimal expenses we incur such as postage and paper products are paid by committee members or the businesses they represent,” said Hughes.
CF Industries and Dairy Queen are also teaming up to provided meals for those visiting the giveaway to take home to their families.
For more information, contact Hughes at 580-254-0360 or Jim Bradford at 580-334-8726.
