The I AM THEY benefit concert for the Woodward Pregnancy Center scheduled for Saturday at Woodward High School is being postponed due to the COVID-19 concerns. Plans are to reschedule at a later date.
The Pregnancy Center board issue the following statement concerning the concert.
"In these uncertain times, we feel it is our responsibility to follow the guidelines of the CDC. (Note: The CDC's recommendation is that events such as concerts, festivals, etc.. with more than 50 people should not be held over the next eight weeks). Therefore, we have made the decision to postpone this event. We are in close communication with the band manager and will be working to reschedule this event at a later date if at all possible.
"Any tickets already purchased will be good for use on the future date. However, if you would like to reimbursed, we would be glad to do that as well. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We believe God is still on the throne, and He isn't surprised by any of these uncertainties we are facing. While our Father is not the author of fear, He is the giver of wisdom. We have made this decision in the best interest of our community and our supporters. Thank you and God bless!"
Note: Keep in mind that with everything going on, the Pregnancy Center is still in need to items to carry out its mission. Items always in need include diapers and formula. Donations of clothes and cribs are also accepted.
