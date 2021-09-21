I AM THEY is scheduled to be in Woodward Sunday, Oct. 3 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Woodward High School Auditorium.
The concert was originally scheduled in the spring of 2020 but canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pop-acoustic worship group is here as the main fundraising event of the year for The Pregnancy Center.
“On average, the concert brings in just under $10,000, which is used for stretching our budget to cover items for our clients, such as formula, diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, etc.,” Director Belva Mabra said. “Our concert sponsors cover the cost of bringing in the concert artists, so we are able to let those attending know that their ticket is 100 percent a donation to The Pregnancy Center.”
From the soft melody of a mandolin to the percussion of a concert drum, I AM THEY promises to share remarkable stories of Christ’s redemption through their personal testimonies.
“This past year has added fuel to the fire stirring in our hearts to worship and worship together,” lead singer Matthew Hein said. “Being together in person is a blessing we will not again take for granted. There are many challenges that people have faced or are still facing, both individually and collectively, and it’s these challenges that stoke the fire of our songs.”
The band has pulled together a brand new tour and setlist based on their latest record “Faithful God” which released in 2020, according to Hein.
“This is the first time we’re playing all of the new songs off that record,” Hein said. “We’ve got a new record, a new perspective, and a new appreciation for what we get to do as a band.”
Through the many challenging situations people are facing right now, Hein said many are feeling heavy and burdened.
“Many feeling pressured from every side. Many feeling like they can’t find peace or unity in the midst of the chaos,” Hein shared. “Our message is one of joy, hope, and a remembrance of the deeper truths that undergird us and hold us together.”
I AM THEY has seen some changes in membership over the past year.
“We have always seen our band instead as more of a ministry,” Hein said. “This takes the spotlight off of the people in the band and makes it more about the whole, everyone included.”
The band this year includes: Abbie Parker - vocals, keys, songwriter, Matthew Hein - vocals, guitars, songwriter, Brandon Chase - vocals, guitars, songwriter, Justin Shinn - keys, bass, production, auxiliary instruments and Nicole Hickman - Drums, programming.
“We encourage anyone concerned to wear a mask,” Mabra said. “We will have masks on hand for those who wish to wear one, but did not bring one.”
Also performing during the evening will be John Tibbs.
Tickets are $15 for each individual or $10 each for groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available at Good To Go, KW ELITE, Persimmon Creek and The Pregnancy Center. They will also be available at the door. For more information, call 580-254-2805.
