Western Farmers Electric Cooperative, supplier to Northwestern Electric Cooperative, has begun curtailing circuits out of NWEC substations in an effort to shed load, according to Northwestern Electric Cooperative Member Services and Communications Coordinator Lyndsey Harvey.
The Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives (OAEC) has issued an energy conservation alert. Southwest Power Pool has declared a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert.
According to Harvey, NWEC is receiving little to no advanced warning about where these outages will occur or how long they will last. Perhaps lasting from 1-2 hours, the outages may happen throughout the day and into tomorrow.
Starting at midnight Monday, residents have been encouraged to conserve energy for 48 hours. As demand for electricity increases in extreme cold conditions, conservation efforts are important to bolster system reliability and ensure adequate power supplies remain available, according to OAEC.
“They're recommending people use generators and reduce power consumption,” Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said. “Due to shortages in electricity production, rolling blackouts may occur throughout the day in our area.”
If health permits, residents are asked to lower thermostats to at least 68 degree and avoid using high-energy appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers. OAEC also suggests unplugging unused small appliances as well, because they draw electricity even when turned off.
“If you experience an outage, it is expected to last one to two hours,” Lehenbauer said. “No other outages are planned at this point, the utility providers advised to be prepared just in case more are required later in the day or tonight.”
OG&E has also started rolling blackouts in Woodward, Enid and several other cities in Oklahoma, according to reports.
The Southwest Power Pool is the power grid operator for a 14-state region including Oklahoma. The emergency alert is due to several factors resulting from the long-lasting cold weather, including high electricity use across the system and limited wind power and natural gas availability.
According to Lehenbauer, if demand continues to exceed production of electrical power these rolling blackouts could continue during this winter storm.
