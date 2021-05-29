Woodward County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting is Tuesday after Memorial Day weekend at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider evaluating a bid for low water crossing and pipe cross drain projects in District one.
Discussion with The Baker Group Representative Drew Simmons is on the agenda.
Kris Richardson, representative for Joe D. Hall Construction, will be available to discuss the courtroom renovation claim.
Commissioners will consider reappointments of City of Woodward Representative Billy Parker and Fort Supply Representative Lonnie Lawson to the Woodward County E911 Board.
The board will consider a requisition officer for the Fort Supply Fire Department.
A resolution concerning all county election board staff meetings or other election workers working part-time hours for any election may not be compensated as contract labor and are to be compensated as a part of the regular monthly payroll process is up for consideration.
Commissioners will consider the possibility of awarding bid packages for the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds roofing projects.
The board will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for Red Hills Rolling Company, LLC in Section 1 T23N R17W NE/SW 46.12 acres in District 1.
A transfer of appropriations out of the District Attorney’s law library fund into the court clerk’s maintenance and operation account.
Commissioners will consider Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO) self insurance fund workers compensation insurance quote choices of either option #1 or option #2.
The board will consider an interlocal agreement with the City of Woodward considering the jail.
An interlocal agreement with City of Woodward Juvenile Community Service Program, supervised by the vita, will be considered.
Commissioners will consider an interlocal agreement with the City of Woodward to construct, improve, repair or maintain streets.
The board will consider a resolution to execute an agreement establishing ACCO membership for the purpose of securing workers compensation coverage and all services related.
A resolution declaring a surplus to junk grader tires to be given to Clinton Co-op District 2 will be considered.
