As testing increases, officials have said positive cases of COVID-19 would increase and the update for March 25 indicates that is happening.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health the number of positive cases jumped to 164 from 106 on Tuesday with 27 counties now involved.
The death total increased to five.
Here is the department's update:
• As of this advisory, there are 164 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Adair, Bryan, Carter, Creek, Delaware, Osage, Pottawatomie and Stephens Counties.
• There are an additional two deaths, both from Oklahoma County, one male in his 70s and one male in his 40s.
• The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has been working aggressively to establish four satellite testing locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kay, and Pittsburg counties. To effectively develop a large-scale, statewide, satellite testing platform, OSDH is implementing a limited rollout in order to develop best practices for a more robust platform. OSDH and its public health care partners will begin these new testing sites in phases. Phase one rolls out today, Wednesday, March 25 in Pittsburg County, with 100 test kits, and Kay County with limited testing supplies. Setting up this initial test phase allows the State's medical professionals to gather public health data, outside of the hospital setting, while determining the projected capacity needed for effective COVID-19 testing throughout Oklahoma.
• For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
• Cases: Positive tests 164, negative tests 805, hospitalizations 59, deaths 5.
• Age range: 0-4 (2), 5-17 (1), 18-35 (32), 36-49 (34), 50-64 (40), 65-plus (55).
• By County: Adair 2, Bryan 1, Canadian 5, Carter 1, Cleveland 27, Creek 5, Custer 1, Delaware 1, Garvin 2, Grady 1, Jackson 1, Kay 5, Logan 3, Mayes 1, McClain 1, Muskogee 1, Noble 2, Oklahoma 55, Osage 1, Pawnee 7, Payne 3, Pontotoc 1, Pottawatomie 1, Stephens 1, Tulsa 27, Wagoner 3, Washington 3.
• Note: The results were as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25
