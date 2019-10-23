Over 30 area farmer and ranch professionals met at the Woodward Oklahoma State University (OSU) Extension office on Wednesday for a 2019 Farm Bill update meeting.
Oklahoma FSA State Office Program Chief JD Elwood began the presentation speaking about the PLC and ARC program updates.
According to Elwood, 22 commodities are eligible with prices set by Congress. The major difference in the 2019 Farm Bill is the averages are based on a five year data collection on production with a lag year. The 2019 average is based on 2013 through 2017 yields. The 2020 average is based on 2014 through 2018 data. This gives a guarantee based on actual data instead of projections.
Election changes are due by March 15 each year or they revert to the previous election. Enrollments have a later due date, to give new producers a chance.
County offices are not required to provide or keep the production evidence records for producers, according to Elwood. He suggested, while some offices will keep a copy of records, producers should be keeping those records available in case of a spot check.
“You definitely need to do your homework and make sure that you have your yield for those acres on that farm serial number correct before you come in and certify it,” Elwood said.
In addition to farm policy, workshop topics included market outlook, trade education, hemp policy and risk management, and maximizing farm crop enterprise protection using crop insurance and hedging.
A panel discussion was also on the agenda to talk about preparation and responding to natural disasters.
