A little over five months into 2022, there have been 233 mass shootings nationally according to Gun Violence Archive. It is an independent organization that collects data from over 7,500 sources.
One of the latest was the 19 children and 2 teachers of Uvalde, Tx on May 24. It is the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT in 2012. There have been 27 mass shootings in schools since then, according to the archive. 19 were in elementary schools and eight at colleges or universities.
Statistics from NPR.org shows the peak ages for violence with firearms is 18 to 21. Numbers also show 98% of mass shooters are men, 89% of gun owners are in favor of preventing the “mentally ill” from purchasing guns and 77% also favor background checks at private sales and gun shows.
Defined by Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting is an incident in which four or more individuals are shot and either injured or killed, excluding the gunman. Since Uvalde, 17 people have been killed and 69 injured with 20 additional shootings.
One of those additional shootings was in Tulsa on June 1. Four people were killed as a gunman opened fire inside Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital then killed himself.
The News interviewed local law enforcement and school superintendents to see what is being done to keep children safe in this community and area.
Here are the responses:
Woodward Chief of Police Billy Parker said, “The incident in Uvalde underscores the evil that is present in today’s society. We all need to pray for healing and comfort for the affected families. This also brings out the need for everyone to report any fears they have when one of their friends has a change of behavior and starts posting pictures of firearms or talking about violence.
“This young man was a victim of bullying which most people dismiss as kids being kids. Bullying has been one of the most consistent influences in school shootings. It is imperative that kids report all instances of bullying and that the reports are acted upon.
“Controlling building access is a major security issue. The schools in Woodward do a good job of keeping their facilities locked down. A visitor is only allowed to enter through the front doors and those locks are controlled by personnel inside.
“I believe we must all stay vigilant and aware of our surroundings all the time. If something or someone does not feel right then report it to someone.”
Mike Jones, Fargo-Gage Superintendent said, “The tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas saddens me to the core. Each of the families that have been affected are in our hearts and minds.
“As most schools do, we practice safeguards with the intent to protect our staff and students. Lock down drills are the norm in the last several years. We post security cameras throughout the campus and our doors are access controlled. We have a great working relationship with our County Sheriff’s Office. We know that they will be here in a moment’s notice if called upon.
“Counseling is always available to students that may have that need. It is always our goal to provide a safe environment for our students and staff. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our students and staff at Fargo-Gage Public School.”
Kyle Reynolds, Woodward Superintendent said, “On a day that we should have been so optimistic and excited as we wrapped up our school year, a cloud of sadness hung over all of us at WPS as we continued to see news alerts come across our phones about the shooting at a Texas elementary school. It is absolutely gut-wrenching. Just hard to imagine what those parents and the community are going through.
“One of the greatest assets we have been fortunate to have in terms of safety is our School Resource Officers. Lieutenant Jack Brown has been assigned to our schools as an SRO for 14 years, and Corporal Travis Riley has been here for five. They work daily to cultivate relationships with students and work side-by-side with our administrators. We also partner with the City of Woodward to send our SRO’s to professional development opportunities to make sure their knowledge base is current.
“Building entrances with security vestibules allows the ability to stop or at least slow down an unwanted intruder and buys valuable time to notify law enforcement.
“We are very fortunate to have the AWARE grant for the past four years. That has definitely raised the awareness of mental health issues and added a tremendous amount of resources to monitor and subsequently provide mental health resources to students. All of our staff have been trained in mental health first aid.”
The questions now are, as a community include what additional safety ideas can our local schools use to help ease the minds of the children, teachers, staff and families? Is there a correct compromise to end this?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.