Woodward Police Department has released an update on a shooting from Saturday, July 8.
Here is the full release from the police department.
On the morning of 07/08/2023 Shawn Michael Miller, 28, was shot, and killed, outside a residence in the 500 block of 9th St. by Blaine Patrick Adams, 23. The shooting resulted from an altercation between Miller and Adams. Adams himself was wounded in the confrontation.
As happens in incidents like this, there has been much speculation as to the facts of the case on social media. The information we have at this point indicates there were only three people involved in this incident, Shawn Miller, Blaine Adams and a witness who was present. Information being posted on social media that a family member of Blaine Adams was involved is false.
So far in the investigation there have been five search warrants executed, with several more pending. Multiple people have been interviewed. Video footage has been gathered and reviewed. Evidentiary items have been submitted to the OSBI Forensic Lab for analysis. The investigation is on-going. Once completed, all information will be submitted to the District Attorney for consideration.
