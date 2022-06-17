Woodward Police are looking for a person of interest in a shooting that took place Friday morning.
Capt. Darren Navratil said police are looking for 22-year-old Dawson Fullbright, who is “a person of interest in the shooting. If anyone has any information as to Fullbright’s location, please contact the Woodward Police Department.”
The number to call is 580-254-8530.
Navratil said a 21-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car.
“The shooting was the result of a verbal argument which the victim was not a party to,” Navratil said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was airlifted to OU Trauma and underwent surgery. At this time, he is expected to recover, Navratil said.
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of 6th Street.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.