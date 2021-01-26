The Woodward Police Department has received a report of another phone scam. A Woodward resident received a phone call from someone identifying themselves as a Woodward police officer by name. The caller told the victim there was a warrant for her arrest due to not appearing in court when subpoenaed. The caller told the victim to withdraw over $5,000 for a bond, and then gave the victim instructions about obtaining some type of voucher in exchange for the money.
The victim became suspicious and notified the authorities prior to any money changing hands.
The Woodward Police Department will never call you to advise you of outstanding warrants or to solicit money for fines, court costs, or bonds.
If you receive a call like this do not give out personal or bank information. Make a note of the phone number the call came from.
Reports of such incidents may be made online at the City of Woodward website.
