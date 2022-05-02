Dr. Roger Hammerstrom’s office is decorated with photos and railroad memorabilia which gives a hint into his buildings’ interesting past. Sitting at 1123 Main St. in Woodward, the building was at one time the Katy Northwest Train Depot.
Hammerstrom began practicing Chiropractic care in 1981 in Laverne and Buffalo then moved to Woodward a few years later. He bought this building in 1993. The tracks and a guard arm were still present on the west side of the building. Since then just the tracks have been removed.
“Patients from 20 years ago that were older would talk about how they used to get on the train in Vici and ride up to Woodward to go to the movie theater or other events and ride back that evening,” Hammerstrom said.
The few changes he made when he bought the building were adding the airlock entry, a couple of inner walls to create rooms for charts, x-ray machine and the ramp in front.
The original building ended at his adjusting room. It still has the exterior window. This addition was built by former owner JD Hodges with Robinson Brothers Drilling and was for his in-house lawyer and secretaries.
“With the building being uneven Hodges decided to build another addition on the south side where the baggage dock used to be and was turned into a conference room,” Hammerstrom said.
The Missouri, Kansas and Texas Railroad was also known as “MKT” or “Katy.” The Northwestern portion was begun by brothers-in-law Joseph Kemp and Frank Kell.
Joseph Kemp was born in Clifton, Texas 1861 and moved to Wichita Falls in 1883. A prominent businessman who established J.A. Kemp Wholesale Grocery Company, helped organize the City National Bank of Wichita Falls and became its President in 1890. He was also interested in water conservation and created Lake Kemp. He was active in numerous railroad ventures from 1894-1930 when he died.
Frank Kell was born in Clifton, Texas in 1859 and married Kemp’s sister Luna in 1885. In 1888, the area around Wichita Falls produced its first important grain crop and Kell participated in the purchase.
In June of 1897, he moved to Wichita Falls where he had the backing of important friends that encouraged his expansion in the grain and milling business.
Kemp tried to get Kell into helping with the Wichita Falls Railway in 1893 but Kell had obligations with the grain business. Kell was able to join in 1905. This became the first of the Kemp and Kell lines and they became the sole owners of the Wichita Falls Railway.
In 1910 Kemp and Kell determined that their railroads were sufficiently healthy to support additional expansion.
Woodward interest’s offered generous financial assistance and the area to the north and west of Hammon promised numerous opportunities for town site development.
After a meeting in Altus in June of 1911, it was announced that the road would be extended from Hammon through Leedey, Trail, Carmargo, Vici, Woodward and Supply to a terminal at Forgan, a new railroad town site in Beaver County.
Originally Englewood, Kan. was the goal but it was later decided to continue the Northwest midsection of Texas County. More than 100 miles was devoid of railroad service
The first passenger train arrived in Woodward on May 9th, 1912.
The railroad north of Altus to Woodward was known informally as “the long-barrel.”
Train veterans came to call the remaining section between Woodward and Forgan, “the top end.”
“Residents of Carmargo gleefully boarded the northbound whenever a circus was playing at Woodward. Laverne residents took the train to Woodward, spent the day shopping and returned home late in the afternoon on the westbound passenger. Throughout the period, the state hospital at Supply brought a brisk passenger trade to that station,” a passage from the book ‘Katy Northwest: The Story of a Branch Line Railroad’ by Donovan L. Hofsommer.
Another passage reads, “In the early 1920s, Camargo did not have a water supply other than ‘gyp water’ which was a very foul smelling liquid unsuitable for human consumption and such rain water as could be entrapped and stored in cisterns. When these reservoirs went dry, Katy transported drinking water from Woodward to Carmargo by the tank-car load. Whether carrying water, stock or wheat, the lines were crucial to the well-being of both the MKT and the area which they served.”
Between 1930 and 1935 annual picnics were held at Woodward for all Katy employees and their families. The picnics consisted of food and athletic contests.
One of the most widely known employees was Paul O. Parks from Vici. He started in 1915, then served in the Army during World War 1 and after returning to railroad service, was promoted from brakeman to conductor. Parks was a well-dressed, even flashy conductor that was well known along the line even though the majority of his time was between Woodward and Forgan.
After retiring from the railroad in 1952, Parks was a Sergeant-at-Arms of the Oklahoma State Senate, a promoter of the annual Fourth of July shows at Woodward and the town’s Santa Claus during Christmas season. One of his continuing interests had been the Woodward Rodeo; on its behalf, Parks traveled more than 50,000 miles.
Reduction of services occurred in December of 1970. Only two crews were used. The first crew would go from Wichita Falls to Elk City making a stop at Altus. This would run only Sunday through Wednesday. The second crew would run from Elk City on Tuesday through Friday with stops in Woodward on Wednesday and Thursday.
The clean-up train arrived in Wichita Falls on Jan. 27th, 1973 and the MKT abolished all train service on the Northwestern District.
To learn more about this topic, please visit The Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum, Enid Railroad Museum or Oklahoma Railway Museum in Oklahoma City.
