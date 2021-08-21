Barbecue, horse shows, livestock shows and more are planned for the annual Woodward County Free Fair coming up Aug. 25-28 at the Woodward County Event Center.
Activities actually start on Wednesday with OHCE exhibits at 9:30 a.m. and 4-H, open and special contest entries from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The county horse show highlights Thursday. Entries open at 6 p.m and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, the High Plains Technology students will hold their Technology Application Program (TAP) Olympics starting at 8 a.m. The finals will be at 1 p.m.
Also Friday an open livestock judging contest starts at 10 a.m. with lunch and awards at 12:30 p.m. There are 4-H and FFA divisions.
Saturday is busy from morning through afternoon.
The fair's livestock show starts at 9 a.m. and will include 4-H and FFA students exhibiting goats, sheep, hogs and cattle.
Also, a barn quilt class gets started at 9 a.m.
The featured barbecue rib cookoff will also be going on Saturday with serving to the public beginning at 12:15 p.m. Cost is $7.
Winner of the judged division will receive $500 and prize cooler. There are cash awards through fourth place.
The People's Choice winner will receive $300 and winner of the Best Side will get $200.
Organizers said there is still room for some teams. For more information call 580-334-6023 or 580-334-6282.
Several free events start at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday including a bounce house, car show and face painting.
A cornhole tournament starts at 1:45 p.m. with adult and junior divisions. Prize money goes to the top three teams in each division and each winning team gets a set of boards. Registration starts at 1 p.m.
At 2 p.m., awards will be presented by Hunter Livestock and Bryan Baker in the pumpkin growing contest. Winner of the largest pumpkin will receive $1,000 and $500 will go to the person with the prettiest pumpkin.
