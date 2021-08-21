county fair

A barn quilt class/workshop is part of the activities at the Woodward County Fair this year. (Woodward News file photo)

Barbecue, horse shows, livestock shows and more are planned for the annual Woodward County Free Fair coming up Aug. 25-28 at the Woodward County Event Center.

Activities actually start on Wednesday with OHCE exhibits at 9:30 a.m. and 4-H, open and special contest entries from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The county horse show highlights Thursday. Entries open at 6 p.m and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, the High Plains Technology students will hold their Technology Application Program (TAP) Olympics starting at 8 a.m. The finals will be at 1 p.m.

Also Friday an open livestock judging contest starts at 10 a.m. with lunch and awards at 12:30 p.m. There are 4-H and FFA divisions.

Saturday is busy from morning through afternoon.

The fair's livestock show starts at 9 a.m. and will include 4-H and FFA students exhibiting goats, sheep, hogs and cattle.

Also, a barn quilt class gets started at 9 a.m.

The featured barbecue rib cookoff will also be going on Saturday with serving to the public beginning at 12:15 p.m. Cost is $7.

Winner of the judged division will receive $500 and prize cooler. There are cash awards through fourth place.

The People's Choice winner will receive $300 and winner of the Best Side will get $200.

Organizers said there is still room for some teams. For more information call 580-334-6023 or 580-334-6282.

Several free events start at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday including a bounce house, car show and face painting.

A cornhole tournament starts at 1:45 p.m. with adult and junior divisions. Prize money goes to the top three teams in each division and each winning team gets a set of boards. Registration starts at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., awards will be presented by Hunter Livestock and Bryan Baker in the pumpkin growing contest. Winner of the largest pumpkin will receive $1,000 and $500 will go to the person with the prettiest pumpkin.

