Woodward is moving forward with the Home of the Brave Fest on July Fourth, but things may look a little different this year as the pandemic continues to alter how the public performs everyday activities. While it may seem the world is falling into chaos, now is the time to come together and celebrate.
“This year more than any other, I think, we need to get out and while being safe and applying all the measures we can, celebrate for a change,” said Woodward Tourism Executive Director Rachael Van Horn. "For that reason, this year's 4th of July celebration will be a little different. We will not be having our normal children's games this year to avoid the crowding that is so often a part of those.
The park will be open all day with access to mini golf, the Aquatic Center, and paddle boats, according to Van Horn. All inclusive passes will be available starting Monday, June 29th, for $12 at the Aquatic Center.
The Home of the Brave Kid’s Fishing Derby will begin at 8 a.m., with registration at 7 a.m., for any kids up to 16 years of age, according to Van Horn, with prizes for multiple categories. Pole Rental will be limited to first come, first serve.
“This is an activity that can be done while social distancing and even weigh-in can be accomplished this way,” Van Horn said. “It's exiting for the kids and recently there were 2,500 Hybrid Blue Gill stocked in our Crystal Beach Lake. Also qualifying will be the Channel Catfish and Carp and Bass that are in that lake. This is an event that I think will be so much fun to watch and will be over by the time it gets so hot out.”
The Kiwanis Train will be back again this year, offering rides all day long.
“I am so excited after the work the City of Woodward has put into the Kiwanis Train, to see this great icon of the park going again,” Van Horn said. “Rides will be available all day for $1 per ride.”
The band “3:35” featured during last year’s event will return and play in the park from 8:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Fireworks will kick off at 10 p.m.
“I am going to be especially happy to see a great fireworks display,” Van Horn said. “For me, this is a great time for us to reconnect with each other over the love of our great country and begin a healing process. What better way than on this particular holiday?”
