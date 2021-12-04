The 41st Woodward County Toy Giveaway is coming up next week at the Woodward Conference Center.
Organizers said the setup day for the giveaway is Wednesday, Dec. 8 and the event is Thursday, Dec. 9.
"Each year this local charity provides gifts for children living in Woodward County who might not otherwise receive gifts for Christmas," said Dave Hughes, one of the organizers.
Typically some 600 children benefit from the event and that number could grow this year. Parents of children who qualify participate by invitation only.
"The conference center provides a warm and beautiful venue in which parents for the children pick out the appropriate gifts for each child in the family," Hughes said.
Due to COVID precautions last year, Hughes said, volunteers took orders by phone from the conference center parking lot, shopped for the families, then delivered the toys outside - reducing the exposure to people who were participating.
With that, it took two nights to complete giveaway.
For 2021, things are back to a normal format of allowing one parent or guardian per family to shop for the children. Properly worn masks and a body temperature of less than 100 degrees are necessary for entry into the event.
"The Woodward County Toy Giveaway is a strictly local, all volunteer charity serving Woodward County residents," Hughes said. "Contributions of new toys and money are greatly appreciated and all funds donated for this cause are used to purchase new toys."
The toy giveaway began in 1981 and was sponsored by the men's group at New Horizon United Methodist Church. It has grown into a countywide charity with civic clubs, churches, schools and businesses throughout the county working together to make the event a success.
Volunteers are always needed and anyone wanting to help can come to the conference center on Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help with setting up. Volunteers for the giveaway on Thursday should arrive at the conference center between 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for orientation before things begin at 6 p.m.
For more information regarding volunteering call Hughes at 580-254-0360 or Jim Bradford at 580-334-8726.
