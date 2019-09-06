Woodward's Conference Center will host the 6th annual Northwest Oklahoma Pioneering Woman of Industry Award on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and will include introductions and entertainment leading up to the announcement of the winners.
"The event is aimed at shining a light on not only the winners of the award but the number of amazing women who are nominated for this prestigious award," said Rachael Van Horn, founder of the event. "There are so many women who are doing the yeoman's work for their corporations, their governments and their own businesses and within their families who never seek the sunshine. But that doesn't mean they should not be recognized."
There are three places honored as well as a People's Choice Award counted by votes made by the public the night of the event.
Nominees this year are Audrey Mabrey, Angela Rhoades, Vi Thomas, Betty Munsell, Brenda Alexander, Chasity Bowers, Barbara Swineford, Jane Apple, Debbie Gentry, Goldie Barby, Laurie Steenbergen and Dr. Susan Davis.
All are gifted and deserving.
Mabrey works with Northwest Domestic Crisis Services helping domestic violence victims.
Rhoades is a long-time educator, and currently superintendent of schools in Guymon.
Thomas is a rancher and also a photographer and makes jewelry.
Munsell has built a career with Farm Bureau Insurance helping others in times of crisis
Alexander is the owner-instructor of the Woodward Studio of Dance.
Bowser runs her family farm and is also the host coordinator for International Cultural Exchange Service working with exchange students.
Swineford has assisted with a number of causes and has served as president of Red Carpet Country and Mayor of Laverne.
Apple operates a ranch in Kenton in the far, far west Oklahoma panhandle and also operates the Hitching Post Lodge there.
Gentry served Woodward County for 33 years in the assessor's office, 17 as county assessor.
Barby owned and operated the Barby Ranch in the Knowles area of Beaver County.
Steenbergen is currently the director of the Woodward Arts Theatre.
Davis has operated her dental practice in Laverne for 32 years and also works with Oklahoma Mission of Mercy.
Northwest Oklahoma native Tracey Zwink will provide entertainment for the evening. A former choral music teacher, Zwink performs often with the Woodward Civic Opera and OnStage Woodward and has performed in several productions with the Tulsa Opera Chorus.
Tickets for the event are available at the Woodward News. They are $15 each or $12.50 for two or more.
Previous winners of the award include Megan Simpson, Charity Robertson, Earlene Alley, Susan Meinders and Rita Gail Kerby.
