Pioneer Telephone announced on its website Friday that it would discontinue cellular operations by summer.
Here is the announcement to customers.
For 70 years, Pioneer has been proudly serving our customers and businesses with the best communication tools to keep them connected with the people, communities and information that matters most.
We have made the business decision to discontinue our cellular operations by this summer. Pioneer Cellular is working with Verizon to ensure that our customers maintain their connectivity. As a valued customer, we are working hard to define the specifics and ask for your patience as we work through the details. In addition, Pioneer is working to understand the impact on our employees as we transition our business.
No action is needed by you or required at this time. In the next several weeks, impacted customers will receive a letter that will provide more information about transferring service and exclusive promos with Verizon. We will work tirelessly to ensure that your transition will be simple and seamless.
Please note that there is no impact to our broadband, telephone or iVideo customers. While this decision to discontinue our cellular operations only impacts our wireless business, it will allow us to focus on our core business going forward of providing broadband service in our cooperative.
Thank you for being a loyal Pioneer customer.
