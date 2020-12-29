Fiber optic cables are making their way to the Woodward area, according to Pioneer Public Relations Officer Brianna Domnick.
“As a resident of Woodward and an employee of Pioneer, I am grateful for this extensive investment into our community’s infrastructure,” Domnick said. “Living in a rural community should not mean we sacrifice quality and speed when it comes to internet access. I see this project as a win for Pioneer and a win for Woodward.”
According to a press release, Pioneer Broadband Services has been looking at ideas to provide a fiber-optic network in new areas.
Woodward Phase 1 area was approved by Pioneer's Board of Directors on Dec. 10th after an extensive research and analysis of the area and an engineering and construction feasibility study, according to the release.
Construction is expected to begin in mid-January of 2021.
According to Pioneer, this will be the largest of all phases in terms of both miles and potential customers. It includes over 65 miles of fiber in downtown Woodward.
An investment in excess of $10 million for the Woodward community is expected through all phases of the project.
Potential Phase 1 customers have been asked to sign a Service Location Agreement which will authorize Pioneer to connect a fiber-optic drop from the mainline to customer properties.
Residents are encouraged to visit the website, GoPioneer.com and register through the Get Fiber link to receive updates on the project. Brochures will soon be mailed out providing additional information about the process and the services available. Information should also soon be available at the Woodward Pioneer Cellular office.
