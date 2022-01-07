On Dec. 13, 2021 Pioneer’s Board of Trustees approved a nearly $2.5 million proposal as a continuation of the Woodward fiber overbuild project, which will bring gigabit broadband speeds to all residents of Woodward.
Construction was approved to begin in the southwest quadrant of town known as Phase 2. The project will provide fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) services for 437 households. Construction is slated to begin in Phase 2 on Jan. 17, 2022 with proposed completion in the summer of 2022. This project has been engineered by CHR Solutions Inc. and will be constructed by Anderson Underground.
If you own property in Phase 2 that will be serviced by buried fiber, you may have received, or will be receiving, a Service Location Agreement (SLA). The SLA is a document that explains how fiber will be routed on your property. Signing the SLA DOES NOT commit you to subscribing to any Pioneer Broadband Service, it only allows Pioneer access to your property to bury fiber. Having access to fiber will future-proof your property for what you may need in the coming years.
There will be three packages available with the fiber product: 50 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 1 Gbps (1 Gbps equaling 1,000 Mbps.) All packages will be symmetrical, meaning download and upload speeds are equal. Pioneer encourages all residents from the Woodward area interested in fiber service to register on the Get Fiber link found at GoPioneer.com to allow for updated status and communication about future phases. All internet packages also have the option of adding access to the GoPioneer SmartWiFi Mobile App. With the app, subscribers can create the ultimate WiFi experience in their home, providing access to Parental Controls, Network Security, Safe Search options and so much more. Visit GoPioneer.com for more information or call 888.782.2667.
With a newly renovated retail office located at 1205 Main Street in Woodward, the well-trained customer service representatives would be happy to help answer questions you may have about which fiber plan will be right for you and get you registered on the Get Fiber link so you will be updated with the fiber construction progress.
The full scale of this fiber-optic broadband project is an infrastructure investment in excess of $10 million for the Woodward community, and the only project to bring residential gigabit speeds to Woodward. Pioneer Broadband Services, including the Board of Trustees, Executive Management, and our employees, are very excited for this opportunity to invest in Woodward, Oklahoma.
