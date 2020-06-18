The American Red Cross is moving their Pillowcase Project to the virtual classroom for 3rd through 5th grade kids to take part in due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Pillowcase Project began in 2013 in New Orleans, inspired by the story of local university students carrying their belongings in pillowcases during Hurricane Katrina, according to the American Red Cross. The kids will learned how to prepare for hazards and what to do if a disaster occurs.
“The Pillowcase Project is vital to keeping our next generation safe and prepared in a world that is more and more vulnerable to natural and man-made disasters,” said Woodward County Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer. “Prepared and knowledgeable kids are more apt to remain calm during a crisis, and are comforted by having simple things like a flashlight, blanket and even a small toy to keep them feeling safe and secure. We’ve even seen kids go through this program that are more knowledgeable and prepared than their parents, when the family has all experienced a crisis.”
During June and July, parents can enroll their students in the online classes, which will take place every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“It’s wonderful that so many children have been empowered by this project in the classroom, but we are really excited to bring this class virtual during the pandemic,” said Kansas and Oklahoma Regional Preparedness Manager Susan Morris. “Students will learn how to prepare for emergencies and what to do if one occurs.”
Those interested in participating can enroll by emailing KSOKPrep@redcross.org.
“Having an emergency kit isn’t just for disasters, it is useful even for an unexpected trip to the emergency room, an extended power outage or any other type of emergency that could temporarily disrupt your day-to-day life,” Lehenbauer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.