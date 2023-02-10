Oklahoma high school students, living within a 200-mile radius of Woodward, were invited to enter the 43rd Paul Laune high school art contest held at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum (PIPM).
Entries were due Saturday, Feb. 4th, and the exhibit will run from Feb. 14 to March 23, said Mikel Robinson, museum director.
The 2023 competition categories include oil and acrylic paint, watercolor paint, pencil and charcoal, ink drawing, colored drawing, 3-D pottery/sculpture, photography, digital artwork, and miscellaneous mixed media. There will be cash prizes for the winning piece in each category, Best of Show, and Theme Award. A luncheon and awards ceremony will be held later in March at the museum for the award-winning student artists.
Art education has many benefits to students attending schools, churches, clubs, or organizations with art classes. USNews.com lists the following examples of art benefits: 1) engage with school and reduce stress, 2) develop social-emotional and interpersonal skills, 3) enrich their experiences, 4) handle constructive criticism, 5) bolster academic achievement, 6) and improve focus.
“This year there were 293 high school art competition entries from three states,” Robinson said. “Oklahoma student entries came from Fairview, Fargo-Gage, Mooreland, Laverne, Vici, Hammond, Waynoka, Hooker, Reydon, Freedom, Canton, Buffalo, Alva, Turpin, Cheyenne, and Woodward, including one from a private home school. In addition to one from Coldwater, Kan., there were entries from Darrouzett, Booker, and Perryton, Texas.”
In looking through the art received for this year’s competition, it was noted certain categories had the most entries, explained Robinson. “Acrylic and oil paintings were the most popular entries, followed by photography, ink drawings, color drawings, really unique 3-D art projects, and entries in the new digital category,” said Robinson.
This annual art competition is a tribute to Paul Laune. He was born in Woodward in 1899 and died in Phoenix, Ariz. in 1977. He is known for his illustrations, easel paintings, and mural paintings of western pioneer scenes. Five of his large wall murals are on permanent display in the PIMP museum.
Laune is also known for being a professional art critic, illustrating famous children’s books such as the Hardy Boys Mystery Series, plus illustrating book covers. While living in Phoenix, Laune studied and authored a book on quarter horses.
Dr. Bob Palmer is the judge for this year’s Paul Laune art competition for area high school students. His love for art began as a young child in Walters, where he started making his own canvases and using both food coloring and shoe polish for his paints. During his 40-year career in art education, he taught at multiple schools and colleges. Palmer retired from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2014.
Dr. Palmer’s 3800+ murals have been seen in TV commercials, movies, and TV shows filmed in Oklahoma.
He and his assistants paint larger-than-life murals across the United States, Oklahoma, and internationally from Palmer Studios, Inc, in Bethany. They have painted two large building murals in Woodward- one on the side of Woodward News on Oklahoma Avenue and the new one on the side of Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum on 9th Street.
Admission to the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum is free.
