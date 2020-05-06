Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department will soon be implementing a parking pass program in 22 state parks, including Boiling Springs.
Beginning Memorial Day weekend, a one day vehicle pass will cost $10. Vehicles with Oklahoma or Oklahoma tribal plates will receive a discounted rate of $8. Veterans can get a 100 percent discount with an in-park eligibility verification by park staff, according to the tourism department.
Signs will be placed at park entrances and in parking areas to notify visitors of requirements. Some areas approved by the park manager and Parks Director Kris Marek will be exempt from the requirement, including golf courses, restaurants and some concession areas. Validations will be provided with a promo code.
Parks with marina concessionaires with rented boat slips may apply for an annual parking pass for one vehicle.
Alabaster Caverns, Little Sahara, Roman Nose and Black Mesa are among only 10 Oklahoma State parks visitors can use without purchasing a parking pass. Passes are required will not be required for RVs parked in appropriately reserved campsites. Campsites, lodges and any vehicles accompanying an RV will be required to purchase a parking pass.
The funding expected to be generated by the parking pass program will provide resources to return park facilities and infrastructure to an acceptable standard, according to the tourism department.
Funding levels have been well below the amount needed to adequately maintain the parks for years. In order to ensure visitors safety, the agency developed a multi-pronged strategy to streamline processes, reduce operational costs and increase revenue, according to the department.
Park staff and rangers will be enforcing parking pass requirements 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Vehicles without a valid pass may be subject to warnings, violation notices, towing or other enforcement measures.
Pay machines with instructional signs will located at park offices and other locations for people to purchase passes. They can also be purchased online at TravelOK.com, using TestPay or a mobile app. TextPay and the mobile app can both be found at PremiumParking.com. For customer service, call 844-236-2011.
