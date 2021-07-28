To celebrate the local Catholic parish’s new priest this weekend, the community is invited to attend a Parish Festival Sunday from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. in St. Peter’s Courtyard on 2020 Oklahoma Ave. in Woodward.
“The Parish Festival is open to all,” Parish Secretary Peggy Kichens said. “Everyone is invited. Lots of good music and good food and games for the children. We will have bouncy blow ups, etc.”
Father Joe Arledge has served the area for 8 years.
“I loved my time in the Northwest Oklahoma area, the people, hospitality, love and acceptance,” Arledge said. “I miss everyone without exception.”
While Arledge counts his greatest accomplishment as the salvation of souls in the midst of five loving churches, his leadership also helped accomplished building and garden renovations as well as renewing the bell tower. The church also began a mission in Laverne in which funds have been raised to build a new church.
Oklahoma native Father Cristobal De Loera Velasco was born in Mexico but moved to Oklahoma at the age of 10. He arrived in Woodward July 1st and has been getting acquainted with community. Parishioners have helped refurbish and update the rectory for his stay.
“I come to Northwest Oklahoma with the desire to continue to build a community of faith centered in Christian values,” Velasco said. “I especially want to celebrate the diverse gifts and diverse cultures within the missions of the Catholic Church in Northwest Oklahoma, as well as the local communities in this area.”
Velasco is the first Mexican-American to be ordained as a priest and installed as a pastor in the Oklahoma City Archdiocese.
“I would like to be known as the bridge builder between both cultures in Northwest Oklahoma,” Velasco shared. “I look forward to being present among the people, being involved in their lives, as well as being involved in the public community.”
The archbishop who ordained him in 2014, Paul Coakley, will install Velasco as the new local pastor during a mass at the Woodward Conference Center on Saturday.
Valasco has served as pastor in various capacities in Oklahoma City since his ordination, as well as serving on several advisory boards. In addition to his involvement in Hispanic ministry, Valasco began assisting Oklahoma’s Guatemalan community in 2015.
“I want to be present, to be involved, and to help make our church and our local communities flourish,” Velasco said.
Velasco enjoys sports, music, birdwatching and fishing. He said he would like to learn to go hunting.
Arledge said his goodbyes to the community at the end of June.
The local catholic parish includes the churches in Northwest Oklahoma, St. Peter Catholic Church in Woodward, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Buffalo, Holy Name Catholic Church in Shattuck, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mooreland and the Apostolate of St. Peter in Laverne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.