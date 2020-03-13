Statement from Dr. Tim Faltyn, President of Oklahoma Panhandle State University
The news and updates on the Coronavirus and how others are responding are rapidly changing.
As an administration, it is important that we keep our campus and community updated about this very fluid situation. As of right now, there are no confirmed campus-associated cases of COVID-19 in our region.
With that in mind, we want to remain proactive in our efforts to prevent illness in our community.
After consultation with national, state, community, and campus leaders, I have made the decision to move all face-to-face classes to virtual instruction effective immediately. This preventative measure will remain in place until April 6, 2020.
We anticipate on-campus instruction and activities will resume at that time, or as soon as the health and safety risks have lowered to a measurably lower level.
In the event this virtual instruction decision is extended further, additional details can be found on the website at coronavirus.opsu.edu
We will also make any relevant announcements on our social media.
For those residential students who have decided not to travel at this time or who must return to campus, housing and meal services will be provided through April 6, 2020.
All campus activities and events are canceled during this same time period. Where possible, OPSU is committed to rescheduling all campus events that are canceled during this time. All campus facilities will be closed to the public through April 6, 2020 as well. Mission-critical personnel will be on campus. Where appropriate, personnel will be available virtually. All campus offices are prepared to be accessed virtually. In the event that it is necessary, telecommunication and video conferencing can be arranged.
A directory for all campus offices and personnel is available online at https://opsu.edu/About/Personnel/List/
This decision has been difficult and not one that I wanted to make, but we cannot take risks with the safety of people on campus and in our community. I very much appreciate the input, consultation, and expertise of everyone in this difficult and unprecedented situation. The safety of everyone on our campus and in our community is our top priority.
This situation will require flexibility and understanding as we identify and implement adjustments necessary to limit the disruption this decision will create for our campus and community.
As mentioned before, employees, students, and residents are advised to avoid non-essential domestic travel as well as all international travel.
Students with questions should contact their advisor, Dean, or Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs. Faculty, staff, or administrators with questions should contact their immediate supervisor. Community members with inquiries or questions should contact the OPSU Campus Communications Office at opsu.communications@opsu.edu
This situation has galvanized my belief that we are better together than any one of us could be by ourselves. Even during this difficult time, it is important that we communicate and support each other as this situation is unique in modern history.
There is no doubt in my mind that we will grow and learn as this situation evolves. I am confident that we will emerge from this situation stronger, more prepared, and more unified.
If you have any questions specifically for me, please contact me at opsu.president@opsu.edu
