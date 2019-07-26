The Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) is celebrating the 150th birthday of International Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood with the help of Woodward’s two local chapters.
P.E.O. is a nonprofit founded in 1869 and has since helped more than 150,000 women pursue educational goals by providing more than $321 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans and the stewardship of Cottey College, according to a press release.
Woodward’s Chapter AA President Irene Miller and Chapter EN President Donna Kirk were thrilled to join nearly 6,000 chapters across the U.S. and Canada to celebrate the anniversary.
“The P.E.O. members in Woodward stand on the shoulders of the generations of P.E.O. sisters who came before us,” said Miller and Kirk. “They were dedicated to the mission of women supporting women, just as we are today. And it is a cause that will continue to be relevant for the next 150 years.”
Though there are two chapters in Woodward, the presidents are concerned that the community isn’t aware they are here. According to Miller andKirk, just in the past few years five young women for the Woodward area have benefited from the Star Scholarship Award, Continuing Education Grant and the Oklahoma Project Funds. Both chapters also
do an annual Christmas auction, the proceeds of which go directly to support their projects that support women’s education.
For more information, visit peointernational.org.
Note: P.E.O. contributed to this article through a press release.
