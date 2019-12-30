Looking back through the decade, there have been rises and falls in Oklahoma gas price averages, but ultimately the difference between 2009 and 2019 is only about 20 cents. Dec. 30, 2009 saw an average of $2.45 per gallon and Dec. 30, 2019 sits at $2.23, according to GasBuddy. The national average in 2009 was $2.62 and 2019 is $2.57, an even smaller gap.
Gas prices in Oklahoma didn’t see much change over the past week, but sit 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 32.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy’s report. The cheapest station in Oklahoma currently sits at $2.01 a gallon, the highest is $2.69, and Woodward averages at about $2.38 a gallon.
“The streak has been broken: for seven straight weeks we saw the national average drop, but the fun has come to an end as oil prices continue to show strength into the last days of 2019 boosting the national average this past week,” said Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan. "Prices jumped thanks to a notable, yet anticipated drop in oil inventories, sending oil to multi-month highs above $61 and gasoline prices following. However, weakness will likely return to gasoline prices in January and February as demand weakens, so perhaps all is not lost.”
As the year comes to a close, folks are reflecting on notable moments from the past decade. GasBuddy is no exception as it breaks down numbers from the past ten years.
“As we say goodbye to 2019, here are some interesting figures from this decade: the U.S. consumed 1.25 trillion gallons of gasoline, which is enough volume to raise Lake Superior's level 2.3 inches, having spent $3.625 trillion on gasoline alone, and driving 31.25 trillion miles, enough for 5,208 round trips to Pluto on the consumed gasoline,” said DeHaan.
Predictions for the next year show a decrease in prices around January and February as holiday travel comes to an end.
