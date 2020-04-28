An inmate released from William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 52 inmates at the minimum-security facility are now in quarantine.
“Upon notification of the positive results, ODOC and the health department coordinated to notify individuals who may have been exposed within the facility and in the community, per state health department and CDC guidelines,” the department said in a press release Tuesday. “ODOC immediately began quarantine procedures for 52 inmates potentially exposed, tested them for the virus, and started performing medical checks for COVID-19 symptoms several times daily.”
As of Tuesday morning, 49 of the 52 tests have been negative, according to ODOC. The three remaining tests should return in the next few days. All 52 inmates remain in quarantine.
ODOC had started testing all discharging inmates for the virus last week. The inmate from William S. Key was test on Monday, April 20, and was released on Wednesday, April 22, just a few hours before ODOC received his positive test results, according to the press release.
“Once an inmate has served his sentence, ODOC has no legal authority to hold them,” the department said in the press release. “This inmate showed no symptoms at the time of his testing nor the day of his release.”
The ODOC will now test discharging inmates at least a week prior to their release, according to ODOC.
ODOC has taken a number of steps to keep staff and inmates safe as the pandemic has unfolded.
“Currently, ODOC is following CDC and Oklahoma Department of Health guidelines for testing our general inmate population,” said ODOC Director of Communications and Government Relations Justin Wolf. “Staff are screened for symptoms at the beginning of every shift. Anyone who is not approved to begin working is sent home and encouraged to get tested as soon as possible.
“Our staff has been given protective gear and we have taken a number of steps to ensure that our staff and inmates are as safe as possible during this pandemic.”
According to Wolf, some of the steps the ODOC has taken since March include:
• Suspending all visitation and volunteer access to facilities, instead utilizing telecommunications for inmates.
• Suspending inmate intakes from county jails and interstate compacts.
• Health screenings for staff before reporting to work.
• Shifting more and more employees to telework where possible.
• Inmates working through Oklahoma Correctional Industries to sew masks and manufacturing hand sanitizer for use inside prisons by staff and inmates.
• Protective masks provided for all inmates and staff members.
• Limiting movement of inmates within the facility.
