By Brian Brus
STILLWATER, Okla. – Ranchers are invited to a series of free webinars to discuss cattle production, management and marketing tips with other professionals in the field.
The lunchtime series launches at 12:30 p.m. May 14 with a teleconference through the Zoom online portal. Kellie Raper, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist, is scheduled to lead the conversation about topics such as Oklahoma Quality Beef Network VAC-45 program health and management influence on calf prices. VAC-45 refers to verification programs centered on calf health and management around the time of weaning. Those steps have been shown to improve performance and health of calves during and after the stressful weaning period. Typically, such programs include vaccinations and a minimum 45-day weaning prior to marketing.
Registration for the Zoom webinars is now open, hosted by the OSU Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
The series is scheduled to continue May 14, 21 and 28, and June 4, 11 and 18. All events are expected to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Other guest speakers will include Rosslyn Biggs, beef cattle Extension specialist; Paul Beck, Extension livestock specialist; David Lalman, Extension beef cattle specialist; Bill Barnhart, from the Oklahoma City West Livestock Market; David Cantrell, rancher and Extension educator; and Jeff Robe, OQBN coordinator.
